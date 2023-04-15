Sligo

Record numbers of players take part in Sligo’s Bob X Darts Memorial Tournament

High standard of darts at the charity tournament

Damien and Ruby Hennigan at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel. Expand
Lee Mills, Paddy Clarke and Gavin Mahon at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel. Expand
Brenadan 'Mossy' Madden and Declan Cunningham at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel. Expand
Sean McGowan in action. Expand
Patricia, Aisling and Gerry O'Connell at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel. Expand
Bob X Darts Tournament Committee, back row, Darragh Healy, Michael Healy, James Wasson and Pat McDonald. Front row, Sean McGowan, Ann McGowan, Gerry O'Connell and Patricia O'Connell. Pics: Carl Brennan. Expand
Conor Heneghan, James Wasson and Martin Heneghan at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel. Expand
A record 128 players took part in the darts competition. Expand
Samera McGrath and Darragh Healy at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel. Pic: Carl Brennan. Expand
James Wasson, Danny McNamara and Gerry O'Connell at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel. Expand

AFTER three years waiting, the 10th Bob X Darts Tournament took place in the Clayton Hotel last Saturday. A record 128 players took part in the biggest tournament to date, in an excellent venue and top class set up.

A high standard day of darts, with the final between Stephen Harran (Donegal) v Dylan Dowling (Galway), Stephen just edging out 6-5 winner in a great final.

“Bob would have been proud to be remembered by the massive turnout,” said Michael Healy from the tournament committee.

“We will be presenting Grasp Life Foundation with funds in the weeks ahead, details on Facebook,” he added.

