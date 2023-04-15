Record numbers of players take part in Sligo’s Bob X Darts Memorial Tournament

James Wasson, Danny McNamara and Gerry O'Connell at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel.

Samera McGrath and Darragh Healy at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel. Pic: Carl Brennan.

A record 128 players took part in the darts competition.

Conor Heneghan, James Wasson and Martin Heneghan at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel.

Patricia, Aisling and Gerry O'Connell at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel.

Brenadan 'Mossy' Madden and Declan Cunningham at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel.

Lee Mills, Paddy Clarke and Gavin Mahon at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel.

Damien and Ruby Hennigan at the Bob X Darts Tournament in the Clayton Hotel.

AFTER three years waiting, the 10th Bob X Darts Tournament took place in the Clayton Hotel last Saturday. A record 128 players took part in the biggest tournament to date, in an excellent venue and top class set up.

A high standard day of darts, with the final between Stephen Harran (Donegal) v Dylan Dowling (Galway), Stephen just edging out 6-5 winner in a great final.

“Bob would have been proud to be remembered by the massive turnout,” said Michael Healy from the tournament committee.

“We will be presenting Grasp Life Foundation with funds in the weeks ahead, details on Facebook,” he added.