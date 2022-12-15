Pictures show Sligo Community Games’ special 50th anniversary event

Click through the photo below to see the full gallery.
It’s been 50 years since Sligo Community Games was established, and The Glasshouse Hotel played host to a special event recently to mark the occasion.
The games have been an integral part of every household down through the years, bringing much joy to all areas around the county, bonding communities together and ensuring children have the opportunity to take part in sports and cultural activities in their local community whilst growing up understanding how good it makes you feel when you are active and healthy.
Anthony Leonard, Games Director and MC for the night, welcomed Community Games National President Gerry McGuinness to the event and gave an overview of 1972 with a trip down memory lane.
He recalled that back then there was a referendum on joining the EEC, the introduction of VAT, the official opening of Snia, Abbott bought a site in Sligo to build a production plant, there was a petrol and coal shortage, a postal strike, among other issues.
In 1970, Gerry Burke, a teacher in Sligo Vocational School became aware of Community Games and set about organizing the first Community Games in Sligo which took place in 1971 as a one-day athletics event held in St. Mary’s football grounds with 1500 children taking part.
In 1972, Gerry had been attending national meetings of Community Games and he set about forming a County Executive to run events in the County.
It was at this stage the county was divided into areas and boundaries were agreed. The first County Executive was formed with: Fr Michael Donnelly of St Mary’s as Chairman, Fr. Leonard of Holy Cross as Vice Chairman, Gerry Burke of Maugheraboy as Secretary, Sr. Gabrielle of Mercy Convent as Assistant Secretary and John McGetrick of Cornageeha as Treasurer; 9 areas were affiliated.
Competitions took place in areas including athletics, basketball, soccer, gaelic football and hurling. The winners from athletics took part in the national finals held in Santry Stadium with Mary Shannon winning gold in the U12 100m.
In 1973, the national finals moved to Butlins Holiday Camp in Mosney which lives vividly in many participants’ memories.
By 1975 the county comprised of 25 areas with 18 disciplines now including angling, sailing, golf, horse jumping, swimming and many more.
Tributes on the night were paid to the following for their outstanding contribution to Sligo Community Games in those early days setting the foundations and presentations were awarded to the following, some of which were represented by family members on the night:
Ballymote: Michael Hannon (RIP)
Calry: Gerry Cunningham
Cliffoney – Grange: Augustine McHugh (RIP)
Collooney: Tom O’Brien
Coolera: Peter Cooney (RIP)
MAT: Peader Hickey
Mail Coach Road: Jack Lynch
MCR: Tony Burrows
Tubbercurry: Joe Masterson (RIP)
FCB: Paddy Tiernan
Three members of the 1972 Executive Committee were in attendance for the presentations: Fr Michael Donnelly, Sr. Gabrielle and John McGetrick.
The current Chairman of Sligo Community Games, Brian McBride, commended all on their roles in them inaugural days which lay the cornerstones of what has become a force to be reckoned with across all disciplines of Community Games.
He acknowledged the work ethic, commitment and leadership which they displayed and which is continued today by all the volunteers, coaches and Executive Committee.
He also paid tribute to those who are no longer with us but will live on in the memories of those associated with Community Games.
He made a special presentation to John McGetrick who is still involved and is President of Sligo Community Games having served on many local and national committees down through the years. John is still very involved and instrumental in the continued success enjoyed here in Sligo.
Gerry McGuinness, National President of Community Games thanked all for inviting him to the celebrations.
McGuinness took up his role in 2020. He acknowledged that the 1972 committee were the pioneers of the organization who set very strong roots in Sligo. He noted that each of them was a credit to their county and paid special tribute to John McGetrick, saying he was held in high esteem and respected all over the country.
The last words on the night were left to special guests. John McGetrick recalled the first meeting held in Kelly’s Hotel, Bridge Street in February 1973, the excitement getting ready to travel to Mosney, how he had not missed a year in the 38 years the games were based there.
Sister Gabrielle recalled going into the schools in the beginning to generate interest among the children to participate, and her travels with John to Santry and Mosney.
She worked with the HSE and used her masters studies to highlight he need for a day centre in Cliffoney Village which was opened soon after.
Fr. Michael thanked all involved on this lovely occasion. He remembered how Gerry had got him involved when he was teaching religion in the Vocational School, he was asked to attend the meeting in Kelly’s Hotel and put in the Chair!
He said he was delighted to see Community Games still going strong, involving all children and providing an outlet to many who may not have otherwise got the opportunity to realize their talents.
The Spirit of Community Games is very much alive and well in Sligo.