Pictures show Sligo Community Games’ special 50th anniversary event

Peter Cooney represented Coolera. He personally delivered and collected forms and birth certs from the family homes and always got them to Ann Kelly, County Sec in Riverstown with at least 30 minutes to spare before closing date/time. Pictured: Terry Harte, Coolera CG, Gerry McGuiness (National President), May Cooney (Peter's sister) and Seamus Kilrehill, Coolera CG and County Committee. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Augustine McHugh was from Ciiffoney/Grange, was a director at Roaches and a sports player himself. He passed away at an early age in 1987 having played in a soccer match earlier that same day. Pictured: Carmel Roberts (Development Officer), Gerry McGuiness (National President,) Catherine Timoney (Sec of Cliffoney/Grange CG) and Cllr Donal Gilroy. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Paddy Tiernan, FCB had a wide interest in sports, described by those that knew him well as always available and very willing to help out and give of his time. Pictured: Alan Tiernan, Gerry McGuiness (National President) Paddy Tiernan and Carmel Roberts (Development Officer). Pics: Donal Hackett.

Michael Hannon of Ballymote who died in 1980 wasrepresented by his Grandaughter Bernie Walsh. Pictured: Macdara Woods, Gerry McGuiness (National President), Bernie Walsh and Noreen McDermott (Assistant PRO). Pics: Donal Hackett.

Fr Michael Donnelly was an ideal choice for Chairman — a charismatic leader working with social service and youth facilities. He was very good at encouraging others to get involved. Down through the years he provided Community Games with venues for events. Pictured: Gerry McGuiness (National President), Fr Michael Donnelly and Mary Leydon (NEAC delegate). Pics: Donal Hackett.

Peadar Hickey represented Maugherboy area. Peadar was very active member of Community Games, he was seen as very honourable and ensured that the rules were understood and kept. He was Treasurer and a member of the executive for many years. Pictured: Gerry McGuiness (National President), Peadar Hickey and Brian McBride (Chairperson). Pics: Donal Hackett.

Jack Lynch represented Mail Coach Road area. Jack maintains an interest in sports and recreation through Sligo Sports and Recreation Partnership where he is the current company Secretary. Pictured: Gerry McGuiness (National President), Jack Lynch and Anne Taaffe (Secretary). Pics: Donal Hackett.

Sr. Gabrielle McManus, Mercy Sister. Had many roles - from Assistant Secretary at county to National Development Committee, drafting up the Constitution and the 2™4 Rule book. She had great energy and possessed an organised mind, was brilliantly skilled at turning the outcomes of a day's workshop into a manuscript. Pictured: Gerry McGuiness (National President) Sr. Gabrielle McManus and Christine McBride (PRO). Pics: Donal Hackett.

Tom O'Brien was a Sergeant in Collooney and was very interested in having healthy activity for the children in the area. He was Chairperson of his own area for 16 years and also held the position of County President. Tom is in hospital at the moment and was represented by his daughter Stephine who won national gold in the javelin in 1987. Pictured are: Gerry McGuiness (National President), Stephine O'Brien accepting on behalf of her father Tom and John Walsh Vice President Sligo CG. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Joe Masterson, Mr Tubbercurry, left this world in 1989 and was represented by his nephew Michael Gorman. Joe was involved in all things sporting, cultural and historical around Tubbercurry. A great people person and respected community man. He had the ability to report at an AGM for a full 40 minutes including details on all activity and who lead that activity without a piece of paper. Pictured: Gerry McGuiness (National President) Michael Gorman and Eileen Brennan (Assistant PRO). Pics: Donal Hackett.

It’s been 50 years since Sligo Community Games was established, and The Glasshouse Hotel played host to a special event recently to mark the occasion.

The games have been an integral part of every household down through the years, bringing much joy to all areas around the county, bonding communities together and ensuring children have the opportunity to take part in sports and cultural activities in their local community whilst growing up understanding how good it makes you feel when you are active and healthy.

Anthony Leonard, Games Director and MC for the night, welcomed Community Games National President Gerry McGuinness to the event and gave an overview of 1972 with a trip down memory lane.

He recalled that back then there was a referendum on joining the EEC, the introduction of VAT, the official opening of Snia, Abbott bought a site in Sligo to build a production plant, there was a petrol and coal shortage, a postal strike, among other issues.

In 1970, Gerry Burke, a teacher in Sligo Vocational School became aware of Community Games and set about organizing the first Community Games in Sligo which took place in 1971 as a one-day athletics event held in St. Mary’s football grounds with 1500 children taking part.

In 1972, Gerry had been attending national meetings of Community Games and he set about forming a County Executive to run events in the County.

It was at this stage the county was divided into areas and boundaries were agreed. The first County Executive was formed with: Fr Michael Donnelly of St Mary’s as Chairman, Fr. Leonard of Holy Cross as Vice Chairman, Gerry Burke of Maugheraboy as Secretary, Sr. Gabrielle of Mercy Convent as Assistant Secretary and John McGetrick of Cornageeha as Treasurer; 9 areas were affiliated.

Competitions took place in areas including athletics, basketball, soccer, gaelic football and hurling. The winners from athletics took part in the national finals held in Santry Stadium with Mary Shannon winning gold in the U12 100m.

In 1973, the national finals moved to Butlins Holiday Camp in Mosney which lives vividly in many participants’ memories.

By 1975 the county comprised of 25 areas with 18 disciplines now including angling, sailing, golf, horse jumping, swimming and many more.

Tributes on the night were paid to the following for their outstanding contribution to Sligo Community Games in those early days setting the foundations and presentations were awarded to the following, some of which were represented by family members on the night:

Ballymote: Michael Hannon (RIP)

Calry: Gerry Cunningham

Cliffoney – Grange: Augustine McHugh (RIP)

Collooney: Tom O’Brien

Coolera: Peter Cooney (RIP)

MAT: Peader Hickey

Mail Coach Road: Jack Lynch

MCR: Tony Burrows

Tubbercurry: Joe Masterson (RIP)

FCB: Paddy Tiernan

Three members of the 1972 Executive Committee were in attendance for the presentations: Fr Michael Donnelly, Sr. Gabrielle and John McGetrick.

The current Chairman of Sligo Community Games, Brian McBride, commended all on their roles in them inaugural days which lay the cornerstones of what has become a force to be reckoned with across all disciplines of Community Games.

He acknowledged the work ethic, commitment and leadership which they displayed and which is continued today by all the volunteers, coaches and Executive Committee.

He also paid tribute to those who are no longer with us but will live on in the memories of those associated with Community Games.

He made a special presentation to John McGetrick who is still involved and is President of Sligo Community Games having served on many local and national committees down through the years. John is still very involved and instrumental in the continued success enjoyed here in Sligo.

Gerry McGuinness, National President of Community Games thanked all for inviting him to the celebrations.

McGuinness took up his role in 2020. He acknowledged that the 1972 committee were the pioneers of the organization who set very strong roots in Sligo. He noted that each of them was a credit to their county and paid special tribute to John McGetrick, saying he was held in high esteem and respected all over the country.

The last words on the night were left to special guests. John McGetrick recalled the first meeting held in Kelly’s Hotel, Bridge Street in February 1973, the excitement getting ready to travel to Mosney, how he had not missed a year in the 38 years the games were based there.

Sister Gabrielle recalled going into the schools in the beginning to generate interest among the children to participate, and her travels with John to Santry and Mosney.

She worked with the HSE and used her masters studies to highlight he need for a day centre in Cliffoney Village which was opened soon after.

Fr. Michael thanked all involved on this lovely occasion. He remembered how Gerry had got him involved when he was teaching religion in the Vocational School, he was asked to attend the meeting in Kelly’s Hotel and put in the Chair!

He said he was delighted to see Community Games still going strong, involving all children and providing an outlet to many who may not have otherwise got the opportunity to realize their talents.

The Spirit of Community Games is very much alive and well in Sligo.