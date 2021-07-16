Sligo's Mona McSharry vying for success at Tokyo Olympics

It's been a rarity for Sligo to have an athlete competing down through the years at the Olympics and Tokyo 2020 will certainly stand out for the Yeats county as it has not one but two locals flying the flag for Ireland.

Even more remarkable, both of the Team Ireland athletes hail from Grange, swimmer Mona McSharry and 400m sprinter, Chris O'Donnell.

20 year old McSharry, who is part of the largest ever Irish swim team to compete at the Olympics, left the Emerald Isle early on Saturday morning to make the long trek to Asia.

The University of Tennessee student and Marlins SC member is vying for success in both the 100m and 200m Breaststroke events in the pool in Tokyo.

The former World Junior champion made the qualifying time for the Olympics back in April and since then it's been all about the preparation for the North Sligo woman.

Along with 8 other swimmers that make up the Irish contingent, McSharry and Darragh Greene, Longford SC, (100m and 200m breaststroke); Danielle Hill, Larne SC, (100m backstroke, 50m freestyle); Brendan Hyland, National Centre, Dublin, (200m butterfly, 4 x 200m relay); Finn McGeever, National Centre, Limerick, (4 x 200m relay); Jack McMillan, Bangor SC (4 x 200m relay); Shane Ryan, National Centre, Dublin (100m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 4 x 100m relay); Ellen Walshe, Templeogue SC (200m individual medley, 100m butterfly) and Daniel Wiffen, Loughborough University, (800m and 1500m freestyle) had an early start on Saturday as they met in Dublin Airport at 5am to get their Olympic journey underway.

As she was packing on Friday afternoon, McSharry told The Sligo Champion she was in great form now that it was eventually here and she couldn't wait to get to Tokyo.

"I'm here in Dublin trying to pack, I think I'm more stressed about the packing and making sure I have everything than anything else! We have a stop-over in London so the journey is not really that bad. The 100m Breaststroke is on the 25th of July and the 200m is on July 27th, we will be away from the Olympic village between those dates when we're not competing, it's about a 3 hour drive away where we're staying,"McSharry said.

Having earned qualification in April, it's been a few months for the Sligo swimmer to wait but she said she's really enjoyed the preparation and training has been going really well for her. "I feel in a way it's been so long ago since I qualified but I really got into training and sort of forgot about the wait. Being in the US definitely helped, as I got on with training and the fact I was not at home probably was a good thing, as I could really put all my focus into training," she added.

"I'm really enjoying it and having fun. It was good being back in the US, I came back a couple of days ago to Dublin and there's so much to do before I get there, I'm more stressed about packing so it has not really hit me yet. Once I get out there it will be great."

Being an elite athlete and representing Ireland at the Olympics, McSharry said you are so busy in the preparation and all that goes with it that sometimes you don't have a moment to even soak it up. "With all of the athletes it so hard to stop and take it in, you nearly forget what you are doing. As far as I know, it's just the swim team that are travelling out on Saturday, every travel is very specific with all the covid restrictions."

Being part of 9 swimmers, the largest group ever sent from Ireland to the Olympics is something special too for McSharry. "Yeah, we are the biggest group and there are 3 girls going which is amazing (Danielle Hill and Ellen Walshe) which is really great. We are pretty young too between 19 and 23 years old which is brilliant.

"It's such a good group and we all get on really well and the support from the coaches has been fantastic too."

Having a fellow Olympian coming from her hometown also going to Tokyo, McSharry said it's incredible and should show young people who dream of reaching the Olympics that anything is achievable.

"With Chris and I both from Grange, it's amazing for such a small town but it shows that you can make it anywhere. It's not a fluke that Chris is there, it's not a fluke that I'm there, it is doable if you are willing to put in the hard work and the effort, that is all you need. It's really exciting and I hope I get to see him out there at some point and wish him good luck."

With the current emergency situation in Japan meaning there will be no fans at the Olympics, it is hard on travelling athletes not seeing their families there in the stands, but McSharry said she knows mum Viola, dad Aidan, brother Mouric, sister Luca and extended family will be all supporting her from back home in Grange. "It is hard that my family won't be there, but the fact I'm kind of used to going to most meets without them I am sort of used of that. I know they are going to be watching from home cheering me on." She also said the support from home has been incredible. "The support from people is just unbelievable, amazing. It plays a huge part even the little messages, they are so nice to read and they mean so, so much," she added.