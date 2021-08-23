Sligo tag rugby finals take place

The tag rugby finals night took place last Friday in Hamilton Park. After 5 weeks of matches, the 12 teams battled it out in the two conferences. Congratulations to the Sligo City Scrumbags who won Conference A in a closely-fought final against The Fish. Keep Your Distance came out on top against It’s Touch & Go in the Conference B final.

Thank you to all those who made the tag possible this year; the twelve teams and all the players, the Sligo Tag committee of Eva Hamilton, Brian Kelly and James Harkin, all the referees, and to Sligo RFC club members Niall Gray, Tom Nielsen, Pat Curran and Jean Mc Connell.