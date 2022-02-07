Sligo Rowing Club’s Donohue and O’Hara-Nolan hoping to compete for Ireland

Sligo Rowing Club’s Alannah Donohue and Rohan O’Hara-Nolan have been selected to take part in part in the upcoming water trials which are scheduled to take place at the National Rowing Centre on Innis Cara Lake in Cork on the 12th & 13th of February. Both are trialling to be selected as part of the National Junior teams to represent Ireland at the World Junior Rowing Championships which will be held in Italy in July.

Alannah, a Rosses Point native, is coached by her dad, Molua and has been rowing since she was 13 years old. She turns 18 later this year and has her sights firmly set on a place on the national team.

Rohan is coached by Tommy Colsh and hails from Donegal but with firm Rosses Point connections also. Rohan made the transition from off-shore rowing just over two years ago when he decided to give the Olympic style rowing a chance in the Sligo club.

Both athletes have stuck rigidly to the rigorous training programme set out by the National coaches and have spent countless hours on the water, on rowing machines and lifting weights over the past 12 months in an effort to reach the very high levels of fitness and strength required for international rowing.

The national team selection process began for both athletes in September 2021 with ‘open’ trials at the National Rowing Centre in Cork.

Both athletes performed exceptionally well and earned an invite to the October trials.

The next stage in the process involved a large amount of physiological testing which included submitting regular results from testing over various distances on the dreaded rowing machines.

Both athletes earned their invites to the November water trials where they enjoyed racing in the illustrious company of Ireland’s Olympic medallists from Tokyo last year.

Again, both athletes impressed the National coaches and made the short list and were invited to take part in the upcoming February trials.

As a result of this selection, their training sessions and testing results were analysed by the national coaches over the Christmas and New Year period.

Both athletes are in good racing form going into the trials and are hoping to impress and progress to final stages of the selection process.

Also taking part at the National trials for the senior team is former Sligo rower Brian Colsh.

The Ballymote native is now rowing for NUI Galway and is an established member of the national team.

Sligo Rowing club would like to wish their athletes the very best in the up-coming trials.

The club said they hope that their talents, hard work and dedication will earn them a place on the National team and give them an opportunity to were the Green of Ireland on the international stage this year.