Signed memorabilia from Bolt, McIlroy and Hamilton in raffle for tennis foundation

Sligo tennis coach Olwyn O’Toole has set up The Access Tennis Foundation which brings tennis to those in direct provision centres, emergency services and all areas where people could use an hour of fun to escape whatever circumstances they have found themselves in.

The foundation’s ambassador coach is Wesley O’Brien of Hit and Hope Tennis who has been a regular volunteer at the Ritsona refugee camp in Greece delivering tennis sessions, equipment and a defibrillator to the camp in partnership with local charity Lighthouse Relief.

A fundraising raffle for the initiatives is taking place this Sunday with signed sports memorabilia from some of the world’s leading stars, Rafa Nadal, Lewis Hamilton and Rory McIlroy to name but a few up for grabs.

Items that are being raffled include: Rafa Nadal’s framed and signed shirt, Lewis Hamilton & F1 Mercedes Team signed Petronas print, Usain Bolt’s framed and signed shirt, Rory McIlroy’s framed and signed flag, and Franz Beckenbauer’s framed and signed FC Bayern Munich shirt. Olwyn said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Wesley on this fundraiser and any funds that come our way will be used to enable Wesley and our other coaches nationwide to deliver impact sessions.

"These impact sessions are fun opportunities for people to have a go at our healthy sport for life. We run sessions for those in direct provision centres and for people in urban and rural area’s of deprivation and poverty from men’s sheds to inner city community groups, to sessions for kids in emergency accommodation, focusing on adults as well as children.

"In a time where isolation due to covid has become a huge burden on people’s mental health Tennis is the perfect socially distanced sport to bring people together, and as we all know it's great for physical and mental health.

"We have a network of over 50 coaches nationwide ready to deliver sessions to all people who could benefit from an hour of normality, physical activity and the chance to interact. For me personally I think until you’ve seen the situations some people are in it’s hard to understand the difference one little hour can make, but I can tell you in these circumstances a little goes a long, long way, so any proceeds from this raffle will be put to very good use!”

In order to raise funds for equipment and his work in Greece Wesley has secured jerseys signed by some high-profile individuals and teams. Thanks to a friend with connections to the Spanish Tennis Federation, Wesley got a very welcome, if unexpected, boost to his fund-raising efforts. “I mentioned what I was doing and next thing, I got an email from the Rafa Nadal Foundation,” he said. “I gave them more information about what I was doing and they sent on the signed jersey.”

Since then County Clare native Wesley has amassed nearly 25 pieces of signed sports memorabilia. “Thanks to the support of these sports stars, I’m going to be able to raise a lot more money than I anticipated,” said Wesley. “It will mean a lot because conditions at Ritsona are very tough for those living there, particularly in the aftermath of the fires in Greece earlier this year.”

Initially Wesley started up a programme for residents of the camp north of Athens, thanks to donations of rackets, balls and nets from clubs around the region, including his own in Killaloe-Ballina. In September 2021 Wesley started an online tennis workshop with the NGO Strong Gens that teaches Afghan refugees in Athens and hopes to get back out to Ritsona in January 2022.

The Access Tennis Foundation exists so that all people, regardless of background or circumstance can gain improved physical and mental health, and can integrate with their local community through tennis.

To buy tickets (or to donate to our fundraiser if sports memorabilia is not for) you check out the raffle page at www.accesstennisfoundation.ie or contact Olwyn on 086 351 4123. The draw is taking place at 1pm and will be live streamed on facebook/accesstennisfoundation

Donations will also be accepted after the raffle.