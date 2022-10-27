Sensational start to the season for Sligo Rugby Women

The main pitch in Hamilton Park withstood the torrential downpours last Sunday for the first game of the Connacht Women’s League. Sligo Women were looking forward to welcoming Westport RFC after narrowly losing the Connacht Plate Final to them in The Sportsground last year.

It was the home side who got the opening score after seven minutes, with hooker Orla Evans powering over the line. Sligo were dominant throughout the first twenty minutes, but the visitors’ defence held until winger Sarah Woodmartin’s pass allowed full back Etna Flanagan to dot down on the 27th minute.

With conditions deteriorating, the Sligo pack kept the ball close and powerhouse Shannagh Tiffoney charged through for her first try, followed shortly by Orla Evans with her second of the game, duly converted by outhalf Cliodhna O’Sulllivan. Westport pressed the Sligo defence for a sustained period, but Jamie Bowes’ well-drilled side refused to let the opposition break through and the half time whistle blew with Sligo leading 22-0.

In the same fixture last year, Sligo had let a 15-0 halftime lead slip and the teams had to share the spoils at 15-15. There was no repetition of this, as the solid display continued. Aisling Feely and Jenny Cregg continued with the big carries and Shannagh Tiffoney quickly added her second try of the game, with Cliodhna O’Sullivan adding the extras. Laura Mc Intyre controlled the game at scrum half, with the experienced Vicky Lee and Jo Williams linking well with newcomers Michaela Watts, Rachel Dolan, Jessica Mc Guinness and Jackie Barrett. Westport continued to threaten the Sligo defence, working the ball wide to their pacey winger, who slipped in for the visitors’ only score of the game.

Sligo were quick to reply with another dominant passage of play, keeping the ball tight and eventually working the ball over the line for Orla Evan’s second try. A purple patch followed for the home team with the backline showing quick hands through Hannah Walsh-Kerins to again release Etna Flanagan, who used her speed and sidestep to clock up her second try.

Emma Cox’s domination in the centre continued, having been involved in the build up to all the tries from the backs, she eventually crossed the whitewash herself after earlier being denied by a sublime ankle tap. Cliodhna O’ Sullivan converted the try. Winning possession from the restart, Sligo again invaded the opposition’s half and their patience was rewarded when quick hands in the back and interlinking play gave winger Sophie Kinghan her well-deserved try, Sligo’s fourth in a ten-minute passage of play. O’Sullivan again added the two points, with the clock on 70 minutes.

Captain Emma Cullen continued to put in the big tackles and keep her team grounded and structured. The icing on the cake came when Aisling Feely, showing great pace for a prop in the dying minutes of a game on a heavy pitch, burst through the Westport defence, drawing two tacklers in but releasing Etna Flanagan with a sublime pass to give the fullback her hat-trick of tries. O’Sullivan coolly slotted over the extras for the final score of the game.

Sligo: Etna Flanagan (3 tries), Sophie Kinghan (1 try), Emma Cox (2 tries), Hannah Walsh-Kerins, Sarah Woodmartin, Cliodhna O'Sullivan, Laura McIntyre, Jenny Cregg, Orla Evans (2 tries), Aisling Feely, Joanne Williams, Michaela Watts, Jacqueline Barrett, Victoria Lee, Emma Cullen (C), Finishers: Rachel Dolan, Shannah Tiffoney (2 tries), Jessica McGuinness