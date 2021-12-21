McSharry ends Championships with eight new Irish records

Mona McSharry from Grange, Co Sligo set eight new Irish Senior records and won Bronze at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. Pic: Sportsfile.

Mona McSharry signed off Ireland’s FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships today with the team’s 18th Irish Senior Record of the meet in the 200m Breaststroke Final, on a night when Ireland had an outstanding number of three Finalists.

Taking place at the Etihad Arena, the Championships are world swimming’s finale of 2021 and the culmination of the short course (25m pool) season.

Before this week Mona McSharry’s lifetime best in this event in short course format was 2:25.08, with teammate Niamh Coyne holding the Irish Senior Record at 2:22.70.

McSharry broke that on Tuesday morning, posting 2:21.59, and again in the Final setting a new standard at 2:20.19.

Across her four events at these Championships she reached three Finals and set eight new Irish Senior Records.

McSharry said: “It was so much fun to just finish the meet with yet another final and to be able to say I swam in every finals session this week. It has been tough, but it’s been great and it’s such a good character builder. I’m glad I had the opportunity to do it.”

Looking ahead to 2022, she added: “I’m just going to take next year as it comes. It’s the year after the Olympics. I’ve done a lot of competing in college and now this, but I am trying to make it a more relaxed year. Just give myself a break, because the Olympics was quite a big pinnacle, and I did so well. I’m just going to get out there and try and race and see how I do over the next year.

In his first ever international 1500m Final, Daniel Wiffen produced a time of 14:36.78, just four seconds over his Irish Senior Record set on Monday, to finish eighth. The winner, Florian Wellbrock, set a new World Record of 14:06.88.

Summing up a remarkable and historic week for Irish swimming, National Performance Director Jon Rudd said: “There's so much positivity that we can take from this meet that it's actually difficult to know where to start.

“Ellen and Mona both winning medals is certainly wonderful for us and I'm so pleased for them as this has only ever happened once before for Ireland - and a total of eighteen Irish records across the meet is quite remarkable. It was a special moment for us to see an Irish relay in a World Championships Final - one of seven Finals for us across the six days.

“The staff here have been remarkable and the home programme coaches have done a great job in preparing their athletes for this meet - a Championships which has not been without its challenges either. 2022 is an exciting year for us as we build towards Paris 2024, with a World Championships, a Commonwealth Games and a European Championships all taking place in the 50m pool.

“This is a short course meet, and we have to keep our feet on the ground in that sense. But we came and took on the rest of the world and if the world of swimming hadn't noticed Ireland before today, they very much know about what we can do now.”

McSharry’s Irish Senior Record Swims in Abu Dhabi;

50m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 29.65

50m Breaststroke Final – 29.59

100m Individual Medley Heats – 59.65

100m Individual Medley Semi-Final – 59.35

100m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 1:04.22

100m Breaststroke Final – 1:03.92

200m Breaststroke Heats – 2:21.59

200m Breaststroke Final – 2:20.19.