Foley looking to defend his West title

The Connollys Audi West of Ireland Championship returns to its traditional Easter slot this week, for the first time since 2019. Co. Sligo GC will host the first event of the 2022 Bridgestone Men’s Tour, with Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley looking to retain the title he won in a 72-hole stroke play event last September. This year’s West of Ireland takes on a new format, with 132 players playing three rounds from Good Friday to Easter Sunday. The top-16 after the third round, will advance to the Matchplay section of the Championship, with the Final taking place on the afternoon of Easter Tuesday. Despite winning the 2021 Championship in a 72-hole stroke play event, Foley is looking forward to defending the title this week. “I’m taking the event as a new one this year with a different format. It’s much better to be in the spotlight as the defending champion, than shooting 80s like I used to do and not being known by anyone. I’d far sooner be in this situation. “Sometimes with the weather at Rosses Point, it’ll be difficult to get three days of equal conditions, but hopefully we’ll get a strong 16 players for the Matchplay. I’ve never played this format before, so it’ll be a new experience.” Foley has been drawn in one of the marquee groups for the opening two rounds, and is paired with 2022 Flogas Irish Amateur Open and AIG Irish Amateur Close champion Peter O’Keeffe, along with local favourite and reigning South of Ireland champion TJ Ford. “I get on with the two lads really well. It’ll be nice playing with TJ as a local too. Hopefully the weather holds up, and I get off to a good start.”