Cyclists can try out new N4 in event run by Innisfree Wheelers

Innisfree Wheelers’ Rosie McLaren, John Delorey and Eddie Ryan who have 150 years of cycling experience between them.

Innisfree Wheelers Cycling Club have once again come up with a new novel cycling event that has not happened before and is most likely to not happen again either!

That is - a once off chance to cycle on the new N4 stretch in both directions between Collooney and Castlebaldwin and return.

This is a unique opportunity to cycle on the new N4 Dual Carriageway before it opens to road traffic.

It is a fun cycle of just 30 kilometres which is a Charity event.

The charity partner for the event is the very worthy charity Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT).

The cycle begins at the roundabout on the new N4 at Collooney and cyclists must report to an Innisfree Wheelers official to check-in prior to starting in the event.

Participation is open to all cyclists who are capable of cycling 30km at any pace.

Registration for is event is online only and a link will be available on Innisfree Wheeler's Facebook page and also on the club's website www.innisfreewheelers.com

Entry fee is just €15 for Cycling Ireland members and €25 for all non-Cycling Ireland members. (The extra €10 is for insurance with Cycling Ireland)

The cyclists will register and take off on one dual carriageway in the Dublin direction.

Then, on reaching Castlebaldwin roundabout take care as there may be road traffic at this point. They then head back towards Sligo on the other closed dual carriageway.

The cyclists then finish at Collooney.

This is a great chance for cyclists to sample yet another piece of the ever improving roads infrastructure in County Sligo - without having the hassle of sharing the road with cars and trucks.

Innisfree Wheelers wish to thank Roadbridge, and Sligo County Council for facilitating this very special once off cycling event.

Picture are three senior members from the Innisfree Wheelers Cycling club who will be participating in this event.

From left to right: Rosie McLaren, John Delorey and Eddie Ryan.

Between all three, they have about one hundred and fifty years of cycling experience.