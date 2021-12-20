Bronze for Sligo’s Mona McSharry

Sligo's Mona McSharry has won Bronze in the 100m Breaststroke at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, with an Irish Senior record-breaking swim. Pic: Sportsfile.

Grange’s Mona McSharry has won Bronze in the 100m Breaststroke at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The 21 year old Sligo native produced an Irish Senior Record-breaking swim to give Ireland their second medal at these Championships. This is also a third World Championships medal for Irish swimming.

Agonisingly close to winning a Bronze Medal in the 50m Breaststroke on Friday, the Olympic finalist made up for that today, lowering the Irish Senior Record she set in the Semi-Finals with a Finals time of 1:03.97.

This adds to the Bronze Medal she won at the 2019 LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships in 50m Breaststroke, and to Ellen Walshe’s 400m Individual Medley Silver Medal won on Thursday to give Ireland their first ever female swimming World medal.

McSharry (21) said: “I was definitely nervous going into it because I knew I had the potential to medal and it’s really nice to see that all come together in a race. It felt really good and I’m glad I dropped time too.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been really enjoyable to watch other team mates swim really well and have a great time.

“This is the first time we’ve gotten together as a group since the Olympics and it’s much of the same swimmers, and it’s just really nice to be able to have fun and compete together and be up against the best in the world.”

McSharry is back in the pool in the morning at 5:30am in the 200m Breaststoke heats.

World Silver Medallist Ellen Walshe concluded an unforgettable week in Abu Dhabi with her fifth Irish Senior Record-breaking swim to finish ninth in the 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals. Having broken her own Irish Senior Record in the heats, she again lowered it in the next round setting the new standard at 56.68 and missing out on the Final by a mere 0.06.

Walshe, based with McSharry at University of Tennessee, earned Ireland’s second ever World swimming medal when claiming silver in last Thursday’s 400m Individual Medley. In total she swam five events at the Championships and set new Irish Senior Records at least once in three of them.

Ireland has now set 16 new Irish Senior Records at these Championships with one day left of racing.

Mona McSharry’s Irish Senior Record Swims in Abu Dhabi include;

50m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 29.65

50m Breaststroke Final – 29.59

100m Individual Medley – 59.65

100m Individual Medley – 59.35

100m Breaststroke Semi-Final – 1:04.22

100m Breaststroke Final – 1:03.92