North Sligo athletes left disappointed as blunder means 10km race becomes 8.5km

The North Sligo AC runners who raced in Pheonix Park on Sunday: Mary Gilmartin, Aisling Van Rensburg, Linda Lally, Trish Lee, Alan Wallace, Gary Higgins and Donal Egan.

Seven North Sligo AC athletes were among over 1850 people who travelled to the Phoenix Park in Dublin on Sunday last to compete in what they thought would be the National 10k senior and masters road championships of Ireland.

The race started on time and all went well until approximately 2.3km into the race, officials turned the leading runners on a different route at a junction resulting in all runners just running 8.6k.

There was huge disappointment especially from those who ran well when the race was declared null and void.

The incident should not have happened but officials at the junction panicked when they saw the official planned route clogged with the 3rd wave of runners who had just started their run.

Gary Higgins was the first of the North Sligo AC to finish in 29 min22 sec in 11th position in the over 45 category.

Next was Donal Egan who finished 7th in the over 35 age group and Alan Wallace was the 3rd club member to finish in 30 min 30 sec in 14th position in the over 45 category.

Aisling Van Rensburg had a fine run and finished 9th in the over 40 age group with a time of 36 min 10 sec.

Trish Lee finished 5th in the over 50 age group in a good time of 36 min 44 sec.

Linda Lally finishrf well in 10th place in the over 45 category in 38 min 23 sec and Mary Gilmartin put in a big effort and got a great return when finishing 9th in the over 55 category in 40 min 3 sec.

The club wishes Feidhlim McGowan a great run in the London marathon on Sunday next as he attempts to break his own club and county marathon record.