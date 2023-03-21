New Sports Scholarship launched at ATU

ATU recently launched its exciting new Sports Scholarship Programme for 2023/24. ATU’s Sports Scholarship programme will support talented student athletes on their journey of combining a top-class third level education at ATU and the highest standards of performance in their chosen sport(s).

Applications are considered on a case-by-case basis and applicants may be awarded a Gold, Silver or Bronze scholarship with a financial bursary of up-to €3,000 on offer. Other benefits of the scholarship programme include Strength & Conditioning support, academic support, physiotherapy and Educational Workshops in Nutrition and Psychology.

ATU welcomes applications in a wide range of sports recognised by Sport Ireland, and applicants are encouraged to make their application as early as possible so that they can be considered for the full range of benefits of the programme.

ATU Donegal Student Services Manager, Rory McMorrow says: “ATU is delighted to launch this new Sports Scholarship programme to support student athletes achieve their academic and sporting goals. Through both financial and non-financial benefits, the ATU Sport Scholarship programme aims to reward students for their dedication and skill and provide them further opportunity to develop as students and sportspeople”.

Current Sports Scholar, Bethany Doocey said; “ATU has supported me to reach the highest point of my boxing career. Since joining ATU I have won two elite Irish boxing titles, which is every boxer’s dream. Reaching my goals would not have been possible without the support I received through my scholarship at ATU, they have helped me to find the perfect balance between being an elite athlete and pursuing my studies”. Similarly, current Sport and Exercise student, Cianan Fahy noted; “The support I received as part of the ATU Sports Scholarship programme has been unbelievable. I have really enjoyed my time here both in my studies and on the GAA pitch. I couldn't recommend ATU and the Sports Scholarship on offer there highly enough.”

ATU’s Sports Scholarship Programme for 2023/24 is now open for prospective students who will be attending ATU for the first time in 2023/24. Further information is available the ATU website at https://www.atu.ie/sports-scholarships