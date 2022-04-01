New sponsors for West of Ireland Golf Championships

Joe Canning (Connolly’s Audi Brand Ambassador), TJ Ford (Co. Sligo Golf Club), Robert Fitzpatrick (Co. Sligo Golf Club), Edel McDermot (Co. Sligo Golf Club), Jessica Higgins (Connolly’s Group Marketing Manager), Patricia McElhone (Lady Captain of CSGC), Pat McDaniel (Captain of CSGC), Marcus Jackson (Audi Sligo General Manager), Richard Graham (Audi Sligo Sales Executive), Neil Connolly (Managing Director).

The West of Ireland Championship has a new sponsor – Connolly Motor Group.

Connolly Motor Group have team up with The West of Ireland Championship for the event’s 99th year.

The prestigious and renowned golf event takes place every year at County Sligo Golf Club in Rosses Point.

It’s a massive event on Golf Ireland’s tournament calendar, and is conducted jointly by County Sligo Golf Club and Golf Ireland.

The event has previously been won by major winners Rory Mcllroy, Padraig Harrington, and Shane Lowry, and is the traditional curtain raiser for elite amateur golf in Ireland.

Speaking at the launch of the Connolly’s Audi West of Ireland Championship in Co. Sligo Golf Club on Thursday, Director of Connolly Motor Group Neil Connolly said: “The main reason we are sponsoring the West of Ireland Championship is that it’s a fantastic competition and it is right on our doorstep here in the West of Ireland.

“We have a huge customer base in the area and Connolly Motor Group, along with Audi are synonymous with golf so it is very close to our hearts, and we’re proud to be involved.”

Connolly Motor Group is a family owned business established in 1939 with 12 locations across Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Donegal.

The Connolly’s Audi West of Ireland Championship 2022 event takes place this Easter weekend. The event will boast a new format this year with the field playing three rounds of stroke playing qualifying on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the leading 16 players then facing off in match play.

There will be an 18-hole stroke play qualifying event on Wednesday April 13th offering at least six places in the 132-strong Championship field.

David O’Donovan, General Manager of the Golf Club said: “We are delighted to partner with Connolly’s Audi for the 2022 West of Ireland Championship and we look forward to many years of partnership in the future.”