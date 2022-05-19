National award for Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership

Clare McGrath, Chairperson, Federation of Irish Sport, left, and Tony Marshall, Social Finance Executive, Clann Credo, present Sligo Sport & Recreation Partnership representatives, from left, Diane Middleton, Community Sports Development Officer, Sligo Sport & Recreation Partnership, Deirdre Lavin, Sports Co-ordinator, Sligo Sport & Recreation Partnership, and Siubhéan Crowne, Community Sports Development Officer, Sligo Sport & Recreation Partnership, with the Local Sports Partnership of the Year award during the Irish Sport Industry Awards 2022, in association with Clubforce, at The Westin Hotel in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership (SSRP) proudly accepted the Local Sports Partnership of the Year Award at the Irish Sport Industry Awards hosted by The Federation of Irish Sport at Dublin’s Westin Hotel.

The award for SSRP was in recognition of the diverse range of initiatives successfully facilitated for key target groups including disadvantaged communities, youth, people with a disability, active seniors, women in sport and men over 35.

The judging panel particularly highlighted the recent innovative LeadHers educational programme for women which includes the facilitation of a Women in Sports leadership network in Sligo.

Six local sports partnerships were shortlisted for the award including Sligo, Clare, Donegal, Laois Longford and the Dublin City Sports and Wellbeing Partnership.

In accepting the award Sports Co-ordinator Deirdre Lavin said: “We are delighted and honoured to accept the award and our success is as a result of the ongoing positive engagement and support we get from our sporting clubs, community organisations and partner agencies in achieving our ambition of increased participation in sport and physical activity.”

Reflecting on the achievement Chairperson of SSRP Board Emer Concannon, Acting Director of Services, Sligo County Council said: “This award is a fitting acknowledgement of the ongoing achievements and success of SSRP and is underpinned by the commitment and dedication of all the staff, the support of the SSRP Board and the wider sporting community who work in partnership to make sport happen.”

The event brought together up to 150 key stakeholders from across the sports industry, including government representatives, Sport Ireland, national governing body CEOs, local sports partnership Chairpersons and Development Officers and wider sport industry executives.

Jack Chambers TD, Minister for State for Sport and the Gaeltacht gave the keynote address prior to the announcement of the much anticipated award winners.

The 10 award categories recognise the value that sport adds to the Irish economy from the sports industry perspective, in addition to celebrating the ongoing work done by national governing bodies and local sports partnerships to promote sport and physical activity nationwide.