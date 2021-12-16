Mona McSharry through to semi-finals at World Championships

Grange's Mona McSharry in action during the heats of the women's 200 metre breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Olympic finalist Mona McSharry came close to her Irish Senior Record on Thursday morning when advancing to the 50m Breaststroke Semi Finals at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The Grange swimmer already owns a LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships Bronze Medal in this event from the 2019 edition of that competition in Glasgow.

She set the current Irish Senior Record of 29.87 in that final. Finishing fourth overall in the heats today, she posted 29.90.

This was her first race for Ireland since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer, where she finished eighth overall in 100m Breaststroke.

Mona McSharry said: “I haven’t raced at a Worlds in quite a while now. That’s a really good race to set me up. It felt great. I love the buzz, so I’m just excited to see what comes next.” On the Etihad Arena, laid-out temporarily as a swimming venue for this meet, she added: “It’s beautiful, little bit cold, but that just means you have to be more prepared and bring a few more layers."