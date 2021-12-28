McEntee’s optimism for new year

IT’s all systems go for Tony McEntee’s Sligo as they are set to play Leitrim on January 4th in the FBD League in the new Air Dome at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Compared to last year, when the former Armagh All-Ireland winning player had to wait until May for Sligo’s first competitive outing, it’s a totally different start to the year with the Allianz National League set to get underway the last weekend in January.

Speaking to the local press virtually along with captain Keelan Cawley, McEntee said there’s plenty of optimism in the camp of what 2022 will bring for Sligo football.

The Yeats men are also away to New York in their opening game of the Connacht championship this Easter.

The manager said that he feels better placed with the new season coming round having one season under his belt with Sligo despite the disruptions last year.

He said: “I feel better placed because I spent the summer with the management team looking at the club players and we’ve brought in maybe 12 players that we’ve brought into the panel and we’ve managed to get at this stage a number of weeks of solid training into that group along with the majority of last year’s panel.

“I’m at a better place and more comfortable because I’ve seen the players playing club football in their own natural environment in their own positions the club and I do believe that we have a stronger panel this year. So I’m much happier,” he pointed out.

For different reasons some of last year’s panel such as Red Óg Murphy are not available through focussing on studies or so forth and McEntee said they identified 95 players at the end of the season which included last year’s panel and those names were given to us either by club management, we spoke to the majority of club managers in Sligo, people in the County Board or by county players themselves who had recommended that we take a look at some of their colleagues.

“Out of those 95 players we probably spoke to 55 thereabouts to invite them onto the panel and as it is at the minute, we have maybe 40 or 42 players on the panel presently.

“We made a decision towards the latter end of the league that we were going to look at trial games and that trial period was to Christmas where we’re going to look at an extended bunch of players until Christmas and then we were going to review it rather than one off trial matches that we might have looked at.

“Those dozen players that have come in, we have now seen them for 6 weeks or thereabouts through different types of running or game based scenarios or whatever it is we have done in training.

“I think it has given us a good chance to see what they’re like, conditioning wise and everything else but also their commitment and also give them a chance to see what sort of a step up it can be to go into a county panel from a club.

“No matter who you are, if you’ve only every played club football, you have no idea of the gap between it and county football.”

McEntee said in terms of the league and fixtures he is hoping the new guys will have some sort of an impact.

“We don’t have a final panel right now and for the FBD and for the league we will have to pick 26 out of that but I would love to be able to say in three month’s time when the league is over that of the twelve new players that came in that at least half of them got some game time if that was possible.

“My insinuation would be that they have offered something extra to the panel and I would love for that to be the case,” he added.

Captain Keelan Cawley said that when he first came into the Sligo panel in 2009 just before the Championship he would certainly agree that it’s a different sort of ball game the jump up to playing inter-county.

“Going from club into county you sometimes just have to bide your time and wait until you get your opportunity and when you do get it, you have to go after it with two hands and sort of make sure that when you get a jersey, there’s no one else going to take it off you.

“I don’t think there’s too many lads in recent times going back in Sligo terms I think David Kelly was the last one to go from a 18 year old straight out of school straight into the starting 15 for Sligo, I don’t think there’s anyone to do it since, come in in their first year as a nailed on starter or panellist.

“I think the way especially now the way the game has gone, you need to be at a certain level fitness wise, like a lot of lads might have the natural fitness and stuff like that but you realise very quickly ten minutes into a game when your tongue is hanging out and you’re like oh my God what’s going on here that it’s a different ball game.

“There are different steps on making your way into the squad and like conditioning and stuff like that is only part of it at the end of the day it’s only a game of football and your skillset is a lot to do with it as well.

“Its constant improvement that you’re looking for to try and build on every year that you’re there,” the Coolera/Strandhill man said.

He said his motivation to take on the challenge year after year is backed by the great honour he feels of representing his county. “There’s always that goal in the back of your head for me anyway when I first came in we had a great run in the qualifiers the year after and we were in a Connacht final and we’ve been in maybe 3 Connacht finals since.

“In Connacht, anything on a given day can happen. Probably results wise we haven’t shown that in the last couple of years but I always think there is always a chance of taking one of the big teams down and the day you do it, you never know what happens after that. So that is kind of my motivation on going back year on year, I think there’s always a chance of winning something.”

The expected change in competition structure is another factor he said. “Out of the two proposals that went forward the one as a squad we voted for was proposal B and look it didn’t get through at the time, whether it comes back in front of Congress again, we’ll wait and see but I think no more than anything in Ireland, change is very slow when it comes to big decisions.

“I think a new dynamic might freshen it up, I would have my own sort of views on what way you should freshen it up but I don’t know if they would be feasible either. Something has to be done about it but at the minute I’m just happy there’s football going on. With everything that’s going on in the outside world, there is a lot of people who are very sick and you would be grateful that you can still get out and train every night of the week or get out and train whenever you want. So you are in a privileged position as well and I try not to take anything for granted while you’re there.”

Comparing to last year, when he had to wait until May for Sligo’s first competitive match, McEntee said he is very happy Sligo are out next week.

“I’m delighted, this year now we are guaranteed 7 league matches and then Championship match against New York and we’ll see how it goes after that and one FBD game we are guaranteed, so we are already at nine games compared to four or whatever it was last year and whatever happens in the Tailteann Cup as well.

“There’s a lot to look forward to this year and a lot of games. We will hope to try and get a couple of challenge games in in January and it is our view that we need as many games as possible coming into the league to make sure we are not rusty or that.

“We are coming very positively into this league as well because for the first year in a long time Sligo have the home advantage on 4 games and we have three away games and I think it’s well known that home advantage seems to give teams some level of advantage.

“So we’re looking forward to that and we are very positive about that. The focus isn’t so much the FBD, the focus here is getting a good start in the league and propel us in that,” the Armagh man said.

Looking to the league opening with an away match to Wexford and then 2 home games at home to Carlow and Cavan, he said they will be looking to hit the ground running as best they can.

“Life’s not so straight forward for us, last year we had Antrim and Louth two of the better teams, they both progressed, now we have Cavan and Tipperary so it’s straight from the kettle into the frying pan! It’s not so straightforward for us, however we still have the 4 home games and we are in a good position already this time of year compared to where we were last year.

“So we are very much looking forward to it,” he said.

After the league finishes, thoughts will then turn to the New York game.

“The New York game at the minute is a distraction, it’s something in the background, it’s not just a distraction it is something too to encourage the players to look forward to. Like how often do you get New York and I think that is an incentive for these group of players because it is a game we won’t be able to take forty players to New York either obviously.

“Yes it’s a long way away but there’s already chatter and talk about it and at management level in the County Board I’m sure they’re planning what that trip might look like, when do you go, when do you come home, so there’s a lot of enthusiasm and excitement about it but it is in background. It’s not so much talked about as players, it is something we talk about as management rather than players but it’s certainly something we look forward to.”