Lally wary of IT Carlow as All Stars prepare for play-off semi-final

EJ Sligo All Stars had big hopes for this season, and they’re only a couple of games away from achieving their promotion dreams.

Aiming to reach the Super League for the first time, the All Stars will have to overcome IT Carlow this Saturday in the Insuremyvan.ie Division 1 semi-final if they are to reach the final.

Their quarter-final victory over Fr Mathews brought them to the semi-final, with a 91-86 win at the Mercy College Gym.

It was a tough, physical encounter, but the win was all that mattered, says local lad Cian Lally.

“It was huge,” Lally told The Sligo Champion. “It was nip and tuck for the majority of the game. We got off to a really good start but they crept their way back into the game. It was very physical, delighted to come out on the right end of it.

"Anytime you’re playing knock out basketball, you’ll take any win no matter what the score difference is. It was great. There was a great atmosphere and great buzz, especially after the win.”

IT Carlow have come through a bad run of form where they lost four out of five games, but Lally is wary of the threat that they will pose, particularly in a one off game.

"They will be coming to the Mercy with no fear and looking to cause an upset. They’re a great team, they just about lost their sup semi-final as well.

"They have a bit of experience as well in terms of knock out basketball. It’s really up for grabs. Just hoping that we can put the work in this week and come out the right side of it this weekend.”

The mood around the club is very positive, especially at such an exciting time where the possibility of promotion is surely in the forefront of everyone’s minds, even if the focus is on each game as it comes.

Lally said: “Monday we had training and we’re just recovering from the weekend, discussing where it could be better and where things went wrong, improving on things and all the focus now is on Carlow.

"The mood is great. Anytime you get to this stage of the season and you’re in the last four with a chance of promotion you can’t not be happy.

"There’s no stress. We’re just trying to enjoy each training and the games and the build up to games because it’s exciting times for the club and exciting times for us.”

Home advantage is a massive plus for the All Stars, especially considering how loud and vocal the support are and have been.

“It’s carnage! It’s huge for us, it’s a massive help. It sold out last Saturday and the atmosphere was huge. Teams that come here almost look at it as another challenge, they take it upon themselves to try and beat us.

"I know if I was the opposing team coming to the Mercy, I would love that. It depends on the team, it can add fear factor for some. For us, it’s huge. It’s massive. We couldn’t thank them enough, especially the kids on the drums in the corner they’re always banging away at them.”

Reaching this stage of the play-offs is an incredible achievement for Shane O’Meara’s side, but this is what the plan was this season.

Granted, it’s still a huge accomplishment. But this is where the All Stars expected to be with such a talented squad.

"This is exactly where we want to be but it’s exactly what we planned out at the start of the season.

"The long term goal was to reach a league final and potentially get promoted, the rules changed during the season so it is the top two that get promoted now, whether you win the final or not.

"It happens to a lot of teams, they might have a perfect season or lose a game or two, knock-out basketball anything can happen and next thing you know it’s all over just like that.

"We are fortunate to be where we are but we have high levels of expectation for us, it’s just to keep the ball rolling and look forward to the big game Saturday.”

With so much attention around the All Stars as they battle for promotion, Lally believes it’s massive for the town and county. They’ve never reached the Super League before, and it would be a huge deal for the club and Sligo itself.

"It’s great to be part of such a special, talented young team. So much ahead of us in terms of the hype around the club and the possibility of getting to the Super League.

"We’ve never been there before. It’s great for Sligo, it’s great for the town. So much more people are getting interested in our games, and they can’t believe the support we have. The hype is real anyway.”

EJ Sligo All Stars take on IT Carlow at The Mercy College Gym this Saturday. Tip off is 7.30pm