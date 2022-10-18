Heartbreak for Sligo RFC as Rainey earn late win

All-Ireland League Div 2B

Sligo were denied a second win in the 2022/23 All-Ireland league when they were defeated by the narrowest of margins at Hamilton Park last Saturday.

A final kick conversion secured the win for the visitors in a game that Sligo had led into the 8th minute of injury time.

Despite the morning rain, Hamilton Park was in excellent condition when the teams took to the field. Sligo lined up playing towards the airport end as the visitors kicked off.

The early exchanges were tight with the huge Rainey forward pack looking to keep the ball tight and use their maul at every opportunity and Sligo looking to exploit the wider channels.

Sligo made an early incursion into the Rainey 22 and were awarded a penalty which was despatched to the corner. The resulting maul was halted by the visitors and the chance was lost.

Rainey immediately responded, and worked their way towards the Sligo end. A 5 metre lineout was driven to the line but excellent last ditch defence from Brendan Cunningham, Matthew Earley and Rob Holian held the ball up and a goal line drop was awarded.

Sligo made the most of the reprieve and began to put pressure on the Rainey defence. The hard work was rewarded on 20 minutes when Euan Brown opened the scoring with a penalty from just inside the Rainey 10 metre line.

Rainey took the lead 5 minutes later when a Sligo lineout was turned over on the half way and collected by former Ulster Prop Tommy O’Hagan who burst forward to the 10 metre line before linking with Samoan outhalf Faiva Molisoni who raced clear and dotted down under the posts. Scott Mclean added the conversion to put the score 3-7 in favour of the visitors.

Sligo regrouped and good work from Brian West and Ross Hickey forced a penalty outside the visitors 22 which was converted by Brown to put a point between the teams going into the interval.

Following the resumption Sligo immediately upped the tempo and looked for the score to regain the advantage.

Strong work from Daire Byrne yielded a penalty outside the Rainey 22. Brown went to the corner and Shane O’Hehir threw to Holian at the tail.

The pack drove forward heading for the line before the visitors infringed, preventing the score and the referee went under the posts to award the penalty try.

Unfortunately for Sligo a single score lead is a dangerous lead and the failure to add to their advantage proved costly.

Deep in injury time a sustained period of Rainey pressure eventually resulted in a try for O’Hagan and McLean converted with last kick to break the Sligo hearts.

Sligo now take a well-earned week’s break before resuming All-Ireland League action with a trip to Galway on October 29th to take on Galwegians RFC.

Sligo; Brendan Cunningham, Calum Goddard, Finn Bamber, Enda Gavin, Darragh Feehily, Euan Brown, Hubert Gilvarry, Kuba Wojtkowicz, Matthew Earley, Jason East (Capt), Jake Sexton, Rob Holian, Donnach Byrne, Brian West, Ross Hickey. Reps Shane O’Hehir, Benjamin Hynes, Jack Gormley, Daire Byrne, Philip Carter.