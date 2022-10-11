Great success at the inaugural Junior Surf Festival in Streedagh, Co Sligo

U-14 Girls finalists, Romily Parle, Isabella O'Reilly, Caoimhe Skinner-Syme and Miley Murphy at the inaugural Junior Froth Surf Festival at Streedagh Beach last Saturday.

The County Sligo Surf Club hosted the inaugural Junior Froth Surf Festival at Streedagh Beach recently.

An event based on family fun and inclusivity, participants and organisers had an absolutely fantastic turnout with over 80 entrants from around the country aged from 8 to 18.

They were blessed with a beautiful day and lovely waves. “Thank you to everyone for all of the support, including Sligo County Council who helped make this happen, and we really appreciate the locals allowing us to run the event. Good vibes all round!,” organisers said.

The depth of Irish junior surfing has never been deeper, with surfers as young as 8 getting out into the Atlantic ocean. “The future is looking bright for our young aquatic warriors and we look forward to running more family centric, fun lovin’ days out,” they added.