Grammar and Summerhill make history in first ever all-Sligo Connacht Schools A league final

Sligo Grammar School retained their Connacht Schools Senior A league title in a historic decider with local rivals Summerhill College on Monday in Heffernan Park, Ballina.

This was the first time the decider saw two Sligo schools battle for silverware with thoughts now turning to the Senior Cup early next year.

After the exciting tie, Connacht Senior Vice President Michael O’Hehir presented the trophy to Sligo Grammar Captain Conor Creaven.

It was Summerhill who took the lead following the early exchanges which saw lots of chances for both sides.

Summerhill’s Oisín O’Neill opened the scoring through a penalty however the Grammar responded just before the interval.

Scrum-half Gareth McGinty’s try just before the break with Earl Norris adding the conversion which gave Gavin’s side a 7-3 lead and another penalty from replacement Mark Tempany for the Cup holders in the second half saw them emerge as 10-3 victors.

Summerhill, to their credit kept pushing but the scores didn’t arrive as Gavin’s charges held on to claim victory.

Sligo Rugby Club congratulated the players and coaching staff from both schools for reaching the final and showing the depth of talent that exists at schoolboy level locally.

Sligo Grammar are at home to CBS Roscommon in round 1 of the Connacht Schools Senior A Cup on January 11th, while Summerhill are opening their campaign at home to St Muredachs College.

Round 2 sees Summerhill away to Coláiste Iognaid and in round three, Sligo Grammar travel to Marist College and Summerhill host Garbally College in Sligo RFC.

SLIGO GRAMMAR SCHOOL; Alex Harte, George Barlow, Gerard Murtagh, Conor Creavan, Dara Holmes, Earl Norris, Gareth McGinty, Arann Platt, William Ross Clarke, Jack Deegan, Matthew Ryan, Dylan McLoat, Diarmuid O’Connell, Max Hunter, Ambrose Bamber. Replacements; Mark Tempany, Paddy Wright.

SUMMERHILL COLLEGE; Clyde Regan, Ben Cawley, Robert O’Kelly-Lynch, Ronan O’Connor, Ronan O’Hehir, Oisín O’Neill, Seán Keane, Evan O’Beirne, Malachi Cullen, Oliwier Major, Ferdia Fitzgerald, Tom Walsh, Eamon Keane, John Mackey, Kealan Schon. Replacements; Jack McDaniel.