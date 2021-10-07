Government guidelines mean no fans allowed at All Stars’ first home game

The All Stars training at the Mercy College Gym last week. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Preparations are well underway for EJ Sligo All Stars’ opening game of the new season against Tolka Rovers at the Mercy College Gym this Saturday evening.

But, the club confirmed on Thursday that current government guidelines will prevent any fans from getting into the game.

A statement from the club said: “It is with deep regret that Sligo All Stars announce that fans will not be able to attend our home games on the 9th and 16th October.

“This is due to Government Protocols on return to play rules which critically reduce the numbers that can attend our games which are held indoor, until after the 22nd October when restrictions will be lifted.

“We have no game on the 23rd October and we have been drawn away to Grand Hotel Malahide on the 30th October in the National Cup competition

“We look forward to having all of our fans back with us on the 6th November when we promise a great night of basketball, music and craic.”

Basketball has been one of the worst affected sports since Covid-19 restrictions came into place.

There has been little to no club action since March 2020, with clubs only allowed to return to indoor training in recent weeks.

The return to competitive action is very much welcome, but it will be a huge disappointment to have no fans present.