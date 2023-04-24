Yeats County Hockey Club brings its first Connacht title back to Sligo since 1984

CONNACHT JUNIOR CUP

Yeats County Hockey Club 1

Greenfields Hockey Cup 0

Yeats County Hockey Club Senior Team won the Connacht Junior Cup last Saturday (April 22) in a closely fought match against Greenfields 2, at Galway University Sports Grounds, Dangan, Galway.

Following a 2-1 win over Kinvara HC in the semi-final two weeks earlier in Sligo, the Yeats girls reached the Connaught Junior Cup Final for the first time in 5 years!

Both teams started well, with the first quarter closely contested. The hockey was fast paced with both teams defending well and keeping the ball out of the danger area. Greenfields had more possession in the second quarter and had a few near misses, with Yeats Goalkeeper Meabh Gilmore making a fine save to keep the score at 0-0.

The Sligo girls grew in confidence in the second half and had several great attacking moves from the defence, through midfield and to the forward line.

The back line of Cianna Ruddy, Anna Meade, Eabha Daffy, Sophie Swan and Sophie Reynolds, who played the first two quarters, worked very well together, with excellent passing, getting the ball out of the danger area to the midfield line of Jessica Greer, Lara Swan and Aimee Dore Barry, who worked tirelessly throughout the match in both attack and defence.

Yeats won several short corners and came close to scoring several times. The forward line of Sophie Lawley, Aoife Craddock, Aine Kavanagh and Roisín Gilmore, who came on as a substitute, worked really hard and broke through the Greenfields defence several times.

The breakthrough came in the fourth quarter when a well worked attacking move resulted in a short corner. The corner was pushed out by Anna Meade to Sophie Swan, who reverse stick stopped at the top of the circle, for her sister Lara. Lara drew the defender, passed to Sophie, who drew the second defender before passing back to Laura, who made no mistake in picking her spot and burying the ball in the back of the net. It was a super goal from a well worked short corner. Yeats kept their heads and continued to play positive hockey until the final whistle.

A great match, played between two excellent teams, with very little between them.

The one goal margin is a reflection of the quality of both sides.

Yeats brought the Connaught Junior Cup back to Sligo for the first time since 1984! The team stayed focused throughout the match, and stuck to the well worked game plan, coached by Head Coach Graham O’Neill, whose commitment and expertise he has brought to Yeats County Hockey Club was clearly evident throughout the match.

Yeats County HC: Meabh Gilmore, Sophie Reynolds, Anna Meade (Vice Captain), Eabha Daffy, Cianna Ruddy (Captain), Aimee Dore Barry, Jessica Greer, Sophie Swan, Lara Swan, Aoife Craddock, Aine Kavanagh, Sophie Lawley, Roisin Gilmore, Erin Gilmartin, Molly Sprule, Geli Castillo, Tess Longworth (Injured).