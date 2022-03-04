Win over London sets Sligo hurlers up nicely for Mayo

SLIGO hurling manager Padraig Mannion said after Sunday’s game he was overall impressed with his side’s performance.

The Ballygar man told the press; “It was a bit nervy at the end when they got the goal, we were a bit all over the place to be honest with you, but a win is a win, and it’s good to get the win now, it’s nice to get a win at this level.”

He said Sligo were disappointed not to get anything from their opening 2 games.

“We were very disappointed that we didn’t win at least one of the other two, we should possibly have won the two of them, if our performance was like the way we played in the first half there, if we played like that in the second half against Donegal we’d have bet them, I feel anyway, maybe I’m wrong.”

He said this win will set them up nicely for Sunday with Mayo in Ballina.

“We’ve Mayo then Sunday in Ballina, a win there would put us in to the last game and if we get a win, we’re in a league semi final.”

He said the early sending off of London’s Ronan Crowley and then Brendan McCarry made it that bit easier for Sligo.