West Sligo’s Easkey win club’s first ever Provincial hurling title

Easkey players including Fionn Moylan, Gavin Connolly, Andy Kilcullen and captain Bernard Feeney celebrate winning the club's first Provincial hurling title this evening in Bekan. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Connacht Junior Hurling Club Championship Final



WEST Sligo’s Easkey are the Connacht Junior hurling champions after a hard-fought battle with Galway’s Ballygar in horrendous conditions in Bekan this afternoon.

Michael Gordon’s side, who were runners up to Salthill/Knocknacarra at the same stage a year ago, showed tremendous character to dig deep and find the win despite ferocious wind and rain at the Connacht Centre of Excellence.

Both sides put on an entertaining battle in front of a big crowd. It was all square at 0-2 apiece at halftime, the Sea Blues playing with the wind in the opening half, and the second half was just as tight.

Easkey All-Star Andy Kilcullen scored four of his side’s tally, including the vital winner late on, Thomas Cawley also getting a crucial score for the West Sligo outfit.

The Sligo champions were ruing a number of wides in the opening period at seven, their opponents registering one as conditions were extremely testing.

Kilcullen with a free got his side on the scoreboard a minute in before Stephen Lohan, impressive for John Hanley’s side got his side off the mark also from a free.

It was Lohan and Adrian Gavin who had a goalchance superbly saved by Jimmy Gordon in the Easkey goal on 13 minutes, moments later Ryan Duffy was threatening for the Galway side and the excellent Shane Molloy defended well.

A number of Easkey chances were sailing narrowly wide of the posts, Kilcullen adding another free on 18 minutes. Easkey never were behind in the hour.

The halftime score was 0-2 apiece as the players sought shelter from the brutal conditions.

After the resumption, Kilcullen put one between them from a difficult angle as the west Sligo support were cheering loudly. It was end to end stuff and Ryan Duffy sent over another equalising point on 50 minutes as little separated the sides. Player-of-the-match Finnian Cawley was working tirelessly for Easkey as Kilcullen set up Calwey who sent over another crucial score for the west Sligo outfit on 52 minutes, Easkey in front by 0-4 to 0-3.

Ballygar were finding it hard to breakthrough the resolute Easkey defence, impressive throughout, as it was level again on 58 minutes Lohan again on target from a free.

Both knew the next score could potentially be the match-winner and in the 62 minute Kilcullen stepped up and sent the Easkey crowd into delirium as the seconds ticked away, Ballygar to their credit kept pushing, but Easkey stood strong and won their first ever Connacht title, the first for a west Sligo club and only the second from the county to do so following in the footsteps of Calry/St Joseph’s.

High emotions after the full-time whistle as players, management and supporters celebrated the historic win.

EASKEY; Jimmy Gordon, Shane Molloy, Gavin Connolly, Fionn Connolly, Ronan Molloy, Eoghan Rua-McGowan, Dónall Hanley, Finnian Cawley, Niall Kilcullen, Mikey Gordon, Rory McHugh, James Weir, Thomas Cawley (0-1), Andrew Kilcullen (0-4 2f), Joe McHugh.

Substitutes used; Fionn Moylan for J McHugh (45), Bernard Feeney (C) for R Molloy (59), J McHugh for T Cawley (57).

BALLYGAR; Shane Harkin, Gearóíd Egan, Gerard McGuinness, Paddy Downey, Colin Ó’Brien, Enda Naughton, Adrian Gavin, Diarmuid O’Brien, Eammon Trayers, Stephen Lohan (0-3 2f), Tom Collins, Cormac Trayers, Eric Walsh (C), Conor Raftery, Ryan Duffy (0-1).

Substitutes used; Óisín McConn for C Trayers (inj 36), Cathal Dinan for C Ó’Brien (49), Cillian Egan for Gavin (57).

REFEREE; James Judge.