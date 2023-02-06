Wasteful from Sligo as they begin NHL league away to Donegal

The Sligo Senior hurling team captained by Kevin O'Kennedy ahead of their game with Donegal.

NHL Div 2 B

This was definitely one that got away….in spades.

For wasteful Sligo hit a heart-breaking sixteen wides as Donegal got a goal that was crafted by Lady Luck in this crunch clash in O’Donnell Park.

Yet, despite this shocking inaccuracy, the Yeats County put in a storming finish and had their more experienced opponents on the ropes, as super sub Diarmuid Hannify led the Sligo surge.

Andy Kilcullen had a last gasp free that was saved by Donegal stand in keeper Dylan Lafferty and the chance was gone.

At the other end Tir Chonaill veteran Declan Coulter was deadly accurate from frees, posting 0-9 which was in stark contrast to Sligo’s unusual profligacy.

But the crucial score for Donegal came just before half time when an under-hit Gerry Gilmore shot somehow drifted into the Sligo net past unsighted keeper Luke Comerford.

Ruairí Campbell and a Sligo defender went for the ball and there was some suggestion that Campbell may have had a touch, but the consensus at the end was that it was Gilmore’s goal.

That strike put Donegal into a 1-9 to 0-8 lead at the break after Sligo had recovered from a poor start to level matters at 0-6 each by the 25th minute.

But Sligo inaccuracy apart, the contribution of Donegal veteran Declan Coulter was crucial to this essential victory, and he went on to give a match winning display-notching 0-8 and also winning some vital frees.

His fellow veteran Danny Cullen was also rock solid, especially in the final minutes as Galway native Diarmuid Hannify led a late Sligo surge on the Donegal goal.

Hannify and Rory McHugh spurred on Sligo, but ace marksman Andy Kilcullen was off colour as Sligo missed the consistency of Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch who is concentrating on football this year.

Donegal were minus Ronan McDermott who was on holiday in the US but will be available for next week’s trip to London.

Donegal had a whirlwind start and had three swift points on the board in just two minutes.

Ruairí Campbell opened the scoring after just 40 seconds from 21 metres on the wing.

This was quickly followed by a pointed free from Liam McKinney and Gerard Gilmore arrowed over another.

Wind-assisted Sligo hit back with an Andrew Kilcullen pointed free. Donegal had two good chances of points, but Liam McKinney was just off target. But he made up for those errors in the 10th minute with a well struck effort and Campbell made it 0-5 to 0-1.

Sligo responded well with points from Kilcullen, but he then missed three chances. Still, four points on the spin from Kilcullen and Hannify put them level at 0-6 each before Gilmore’s lucky goal. Donegal had the breeze after the break and Coulter extended their lead with the excellent Joe McHugh replying for Sligo.

Ruairí Campbell made it 1-11 to 0-9 by the 40th minute and Coulter put the home side ahead by six points by the 50th minute

Sligo were undaunted and hit four points on the trot from Hannify, Fionn Connolly and Eddie O’Donoghue, but also hit five bad wides.

They finished the stronger side and took the margin back to two points as Donegal were on the ropes.

Sligo attacked in waves and Hannify could possibly have been awarded a penalty as he seemed to be held up in the small square.

But Coulter kept tapping over the frees in five minutes of injury time to earn a valuable victory for Donegal.

A deserved victory for Donegal but they will need to concede less frees against London next weekend. But it is of small consolation to Sligo who could and should have won this one.

Next up for Padraig Mannion’s men is Meath at home in Markievicz Park on Sunday, 2pm.

Donegal: Dylan Lafferty; Steven McBride, Stephen Gillespie, Michael Donaghue; Brian McIntyre, Jack O’Loughlin, Christopher McDermott; Declan Coulter (0-8f) Danny Cullen; Liam McKinney (0-21f) Ritchie Ryan, Gerry Gilmore (0-1); Conor Gartland Daire O’Maoiléidigh (0-2), Ruairi Campbell (1-3) Subs; Gavin Browne for Jack O’Loughlin and Sean Ward for Richie Ryan (45), Ryan Hilferty for Brian McIntyre (47), Oisin Marley for Gerry Gilmore (58), Dean Harvey for Daire O’Maoileidigh (66)

Sligo: Luke Conerford; Darragh Cawley, James Weir, Kevin O’Kennedy (C); Ruairí Brennan, Rory McHugh, Dónall Hanley; Niall Kilcullen, Fionn Connolly (0-1); Conor Hannify, Eddie O’Donoghue (0-1), Thomas Cawley (0-2); Liam O’Kelly-Lynch, Andrew Kilcullen (0-5,1f), Joe McHugh (0-1), Subs; Diarmuid Hannify (0-5,1f) for Liam O’Kelly-Lynch (21), Niall Feehily for Dónall Hanley (31), Gavin Connolly for Ruairi Brennan (35), Cian Flynn for Eddie O’Donoghue

Referee: Tarlach Conway (Derry).