Valiant Tourlestrane just pipped by Knockmore

Stephen Henry of Tourlestrane in an aerial battle for possession supported by teammate Oisín Kennedy in the Connacht Club Senior Football semi-final in Ballina. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Tourlestrane gave Mayo victors Knockmore a huge test in the Connacht Senior Club semi-final today in Ballina as Kevin Johnson’s side were left to rue missed chances at the final whistle after a thoroughly entertaining hour of football.

The six-in-a-row Sligo champions were in front by two points at the break after dominating the first half but it was Knockmore who took their chances in the second period to progress.

The south Sligo side had seven wides in total and a number of goal chances in the second half as Knockmore just did enough to clinch victory.

Full forward Brian Egan was ruled out for Tourlestrane through injury and a big loss for Johnson’s men, with Knockmore’s Darren McHale also ruled out.

The two-in-a-row Mayo victors had gone three points in front by the eleventh minute, Connell Dempsey, Peter Naughton (free) and influential midfielder Kevin McLoughlin all pointing as Tourlestrane, despite having the possession, were hitting a number of wides.

Captain Gary Gaughan sent over a fantastic point following a Kenny Gavigan pass on 13 minutes and it was followed minutes later with a superb score by his brother Liam just before the water break.

Liam Gaughan then had the game’s opening goal chance after John Francis Carr spotted him free and the corner forward opted to fist over the bar, sides level on 20 minutes.

John Kelly, who was looking for the mark to be played, then edged Tourlestrane in front as Knockmore looked to be struggling slightly, not scoring since the 11th minute.

A Kevin O’Hara free was slotted over by Cathal Henry as teammate Cian Surlis had an important block on a Knockmore goal chance coming off the boot of Keith Ruttledge, Tourlestrane leading by 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval.

The Sligo side got the best start to the second half, 22 seconds on the clock and James Leonard pointing a fine score from play.

Aiden Orme added Knockmore’s fourth point on 35 minutes as down the other end, Liam Gaughan saw his goal chance stopped by a Knockmore player on the line in what was a highly intense dogfight between the sides.

Tourlestrane were defending well and John Kelly saw his goal chance just go wide on 44 minutes as Knockmore then started to apply more pressure.

A quick ball from Dempsey found McLoughlin for his second point as it was back to a one point game.

Kelly then brilliantly caught a high ball, turned and saw his shot saved by Colm Reape in the Knockmore goal, referee Thomas Murphy awarding an earlier free, Liam Gaughan tapping over.

Sligo inter-county player Peter Naughton got his second for Knockmore just before the second water break, Tourlestrane ahead by 0-7 to 0-6.

Adam Naughton pointed a mark to draw the sides level as the Mayo side looked to be on the hunt, Peter Naughton putting Ray Dempsey’s men in front on 55 minutes with a free and from here they didn’t look back.

Shane McHale put them two in front in the closing stages, Liam Gaughan sending over a free on Kelly as it was back to a one point affair. Tourlestrane needed a goal after Dempsey pointed in the 63 minute but it wasn’t to be, as the Mayo champions march on to the final.

TOURLESTRANE: A Broe, JF Carr, B Walsh, N Gaughan, O Kennedy, A McIntrye, C Surlis, C Marren, C Henry (0-1, f), K Gavigan, J Kelly (0-1), J Leonard (0-1), L Gaughan (0-4, 2f), K O’Hara, G Gaughan (0-1).

Substitutes used: P Harte for Henry (46), J P Lang for O;Hara (51), S Henry for Leonard (60).

KNOCKMORE: C Reape, M Park, D McHale, S Holmes, J Ruddy, K King, C Flynn, K McLoughlin (0-2), S McHale (0-1), P Ruttledge, A Naughton (0-1, m), C Dempsey (0-2), K Ruttledge, A Orme (0-1), P Naughton (0-3, 2f).

Substitutes used: C Bourke for Ruddy (h/t), L Durcan for K Ruttledge (49), S Ruttledge for Park (49).

REFEREE; T Murphy (Galway).