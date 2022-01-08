Valiant St Patrick’s fall short as Kilmeena win Connacht Junior final

Jim Davis of St Patrick's wins possession despite the attention of Kilmeena players in the AIB Connacht GAA Junior Club Football Final in Markievicz Park this afternoon. Pic: Donal Hackett.

ST PATRICK’S fell short in the AIB Connacht GAA Junior Football Final after a fast-flowing encounter with Mayo’s Kilmeena in Markievicz Park this afternoon.

After a superb year for the west Sligo side, their opponents were tireless on the attack and a goal from the excellent Niall Ryan a minute into the second half put them without sight.

St Patrick’s were behind by 0-10 to 0-2 at the interval with the visitors hitting some fine scores in the opening period, John McGlynn, Niall Ryan and Darragh Keaveney impressing, while the lively Jim Davis and hardworking Padraic Clarke hit the two scores for Adrian Kearins and Michéal Clarke’s men.

In front of a decent crowd, St Patrick’s Padraic Clarke had an early scoring opportunity which went out for a ‘45, which just went to the right from the boot of Davis.

Kilmeena then had an early goal chance, a free from Keaveney almost seeing Keith Joyce fist to the net on 4 minutes. Kilmeena captain Seán Ryder sought out McGlynn for their opening score, Keaveney following with a superb score from a tight angle.

St Patrick’s responded, a good move seeing Oisín Kevany and Clarke finding Davis who sent over a fine point from play on 9 minutes much to the delight of their supporters.

Further scores from Kilmeena’s Niall Feehan, McGlynn and Ryan saw them ahead by 0-5 to 0-1 at the first water break.

St Patrick’s were trying hard to break through the Kilmeena defence as man-of-the-match Jack Carney nudged the visitors further in front with a sublime score on 22 minutes.

Corner back James Kearins put an important block on another Kilmeena attack with McGlynn advancing. The Mayo side extended their lead with 4 on the bounce Keaveney with two (one free), Feehan and Ryan all on target.

They also had a goal chance with Ryan which was well defended by Conor Kevany for St Patrick’s.

A foul on Ciarán Giblin was converted by Clarke as St Patrick’s were behind by 8 at the break.

Ryan put Kilmeena further in front by hitting the game’s only goal, Feehan and McGlynn setting him up.

Cathal Finneran down the other end responded for St Patrick’s but Kilmeena never took their foot off the gas as they were ahead by 1-14 to 0-3 at the second water break. Captain Seán Ryder, Joyce and Feehan with points extended their lead, the hardworking Davis pointing two frees late on after he was fouled. Kilmeena had a late goal chance go wide from Keaveney as it wasn’t to be for St Patrick’s who look ahead to next year and playing in the Intermediate championship again.

ST PATRICK’S: T McMunn, J Kearins, J Egan, J McMunn, D Giblin (C), C Kevany, C Giblin, J Clarke, C Kearins, P Kearins, D Brady, C Finneran (0-1), J Davis (0-3, 2f), O Kevany, P Clarke (0-1,1f).

Substitutes used; C Lacken for C Kearins (b/s 22), N Connolly for O Kevany (30), J Higgins for J Egan (h/t), P Farrell for J McMunn (h/t, P Boland for D Giblin (49), K Moore for J Kearins (57),

KILMEENA: P Groden, P Keane, J Keane, C McGlynn, N Feehan (0-2 1f), S Staunton, J Ryan, J Carney (0-2), K Ryder, K joyce (0-2), S Ryder (C) (0-2), C Madden, J McGlynn (0-3), N Ryan (1-2), D Keaveney (0-5 2f).

Substitutes used; T Gill for P Keane (39), J Smyth for J McGlynn (52), N Duffy for C McGlynn (52), K Sheridan for K Joyce (57), S Moore for N Ryan (58)

REFEREE; M McGirl (Leitrim).