Valiant Sligo lose to Kildare in All-Ireland U20 semi-final

Lee Deignan of Sligo in action against Kildare's James McGrath during the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Final match between Sligo and Kildare at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile.

IN glorious conditions in Kingspan Breffni Park this afternoon, Sligo U20s and Kildare played out a highly-entertaining Eirgrid All-Ireland semi-final in front of a huge crowd in Cavan, with Dessie Sloyan's men very much putting it up to the Leinster champions.

The Connacht champions, adrift by five points at the break, brought it back to a two point game with only ten minutes to go and they can be extremely proud of their performance against Kildare, who won the All-Ireland title in 2018.

It was Kildare who got the best start as Sligo were playing into the breeze in the first half. Kildare hit 9 wides in the opening half, compared to Sligo's four. Daniel Lynam got the Lilywhites off the mark on six minutes after a Brendan Gibbons pass, the lively Tommy Gill adding their second on 8 minutes after good work from Niall O'Regan as Lynam then sought out Adam Fanning for their third on ten minutes.

Dessie Sloyan's men were working hard and it was Oisín Flynn with a huge point after good work from Lee Duignan got Sligo's opening score on 18 minutes from distance. Down the other end, Lynam had his sights set on goal, with Feidhlim O'Donnell putting in a huge tackle to thwart his chance as down the other end, Sligo won a free.

Up stepped Duignan from the 45 metre line and used composure to send over a super score on 20 minutes as two separated them. Kildare captain Aaron Browne who finished with a 5 point tally, pushed Brian Flanagan's men a goal in front on 24 minutes.

Joseph Keaney in centre-field was outstanding for Sligo and the St Molaise Gaels man added his first of 2 on 28 minutes. Kildare rallied again before the break, Browne with two and Niall O'Regan seeing Kildare in front by 0-8 to 0-3 at halftime, Sligo's Shane Molloy putting in an important block just before the interval with Kildare's Ryan Burke and Fanning going for goal.

Luke Casserly was introduced at half-time for Sligo who started the second period brightly, Keaney, Smith and Jack Davitt bearing down on goal seconds in. The hardworking Gavin Duffy had another goal chance on 34 minutes after good work by Duignan as Sligo started with gusto.

Davitt linked up with James Donlon whose shot was blocked, the rebound falling to Duffy who sent over a huge score as it was back to a 4 point game.

Kildare's O'Regan ran and pointed a fine score, his second, with Keaney again responding for Sligo and sending over a huge score on 40 minutes, he then won the kick-out and set up another attack.

A well-struck Duignan '45 hit the post and referee Martin McNally signalled a square ball. Casserly did well to win a sideline ball and it fell to Canice Mulligan who sent over a superb score from the 45m line, the Sligo supporters cheering loudly as there was a goal between them.

Sligo were outscoring their opponents in the second half as a Kildare chance saw Sligo come away with possession substitute Matt Henry, who made an impact seeking out Eoghan Smith who sent over a sublime score, the Sligo crowd delirious, Sligo behind by 0-9 to 0-7 on 51 minutes.

Kildare's goalkeeper Cormac Barker went way out the field and eventually Kildare won a free, Gill sending it over on 53 minutes.

Another quick score arrived from Browne as Kildare were ahead by four.

Sligo kept pressing, Smith winning a mark and having to leave then through injury. Sligo's defence, working hard throughout saw the excellent Mark McGowan overturn and it fell to Duignan whose long ball in saw a goalmouth scramble with Kildare breathing a sigh of relief.

A fine score from Dean O'Donoghue wrapped up the scoring for Kildare who progress to the final, Sligo should be extremely proud of their performance and bringing home the county's first ever Provincial honours at this level.

SLIGO: Cian Kilcoyne, Shane Molloy, Mark McGowan, Conor Johnston, James Donlon, Jack Lavin (C), Feidhlim O'Donnell, Canice Mulligan (0-1), Joseph Keaney (0-2), Oisín Flynn, Lee Duignan (0-1 1f), Dylan Walsh, Gavin Duffy (0-1), Eoghan Smith (0-1), Jack Davitt

Substitutes used; Luke Casserly for Flynn (h/t), Luke Marren for Duffy (36), Matt Henry for Walsh (46), Oisín Gorman for Smith (inj 55), Ciarán O'Reilly for O'Donnell (56),

KILDARE: Cormac Barker, Harry O'Neill, Dean O'Donoghue (0-1), Mark Maguire, Tommy Gill (0-2 1f), James McGrath, Ryan Burke, Brendan Gibbons, Luke Killian, Niall O'Regan (0-2), Daniel Lynam (0-1), Shane Farrell, Aaron Browne (C) (0-5), Adam Fanning (0-1), Eoin Bagnall

Substitutes used; Darragh Swords for Lynam (41), James Dalton for Bagnall (46), Jack Mcevitt for Fanning (56), Tomás Von Engelbrecten for O'Regan (62), Tom Martin for Farrell (inj 63)

REFEREE; Martin McNally (Monaghan)