Valiant Easkey battle to the end as Ballygiblin take the honours in All-Ireland Junior final

Easkey's Shane Molloy (right) in action with Cathail O'Mahony of Ballygiblin during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Ballygiblin of Cork and Easkey of Sligo at Croke Park. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

AIB Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final

EASKEY hurlers’ epic year came to a conclusion with defeat to last year’s finalists Ballygiblin in the All-Ireland Junior Club final this evening in Croke Park. What a momentous occasion it has been for Michael Gordon’s young side as they are the first hurling club from the county to contest for All-Ireland glory.

No team from Connacht has ever won this grade at Junior level and for this Easkey team, who followed the club's footballers in reaching another All-Ireland final, there is a bright future for these young players.

After a blistering start from the Munster champions, finding the net a mere eight seconds into the game, after the impressive Mark Keane powered forward and found Daragh Flynn who found the net, Easkey didn’t falter despite a dream start for their opponents.

Easkey All-Star Andy Kilcullen got the Seablues off the mark three minutes in through a free as Ballygiblin hit three on the bounce. Shane Beston and Dean Barry all on target with man-of-the-match Ballygiblin’s Joseph O’Sullivan getting his first of ten from a free.

Kilcullen added another point which was overruled by hawkeye.

A good move from Thomas Cawley found the impressive Joe McHugh who added another fine score for Easkey, O'Sullivan down the other end converting his second point for Dave Moher’s men, Ballygiblin in front by 1-4 to 0-2 on 17 minutes.

Easkey brought it back to a three-point game, a superb point from Kilcullen from play met with huge cheers from the Seablues supporters as moments later Joe McHugh set up Kilcullen for another brilliant point from play as a goal separated the sides on 23 minutes.

Easkey goalkeeper Jimmy Gordon was alert on a Ballygiblin goal chance involving Séan O’Sullivan, the ball coming off the keeper and out for a ‘65 which O’Sullivan converted.

The hardworking Rory McHugh sent over a sensational score for Gordon’s men on 25 minutes again a goal separating them before O’Sullivan added another.

Mikey Gordon responded immediately with a fine point from play for Easkey as half-time approached.

Ballygiblin added two more pivotal scores just before the break from O’Sullivan and the impressive Cathail O’Mahony as they led by 5, 1-8 to 0-6 at the interval with it all to play for.

Shane Beston got the first score for the Cork champions following the resumption as a foul of Finnian Cawley was converted by Kilcullen.

A fantastic point from Easkey’s Dónall Hanley brought it back to a five-point game however Ballygiblin hit three on the bounce, all from O’Sullivan as they began to pull away slightly.

A foul on Joe McHugh was sent across the bar by Kilcullen as 7 points separated them on 43 minutes. Further points from O’Sullivan and O’Mahony pushed the Munster champions further in front but credit to Easkey they never stopped battling on.

Joe McHugh got his second point on 52 minutes and Thomas Cawley added another huge point for the men from West Sligo whose never-say-die attitude was truly impressive.

The result wasn’t to be for these young players today, but the future for Easkey and Sligo hurling is certainly bright.

EASKEY; Jimmy Gordon, Fionn Connolly, James Weir, Shane Molloy, Ronan Molloy, Eoghan Rua McGowan, Dónall Hanley (0-1), Finnian Cawley, Niall Kilcullen, Rory McHugh (0-1), Mikey Gordon (0-1), Thomas Cawley (0-1), Fionn Moylan, Andrew Kilcullen (0-5 3f), Joe McHugh (0-2)

Substitutes used; Gavin Connolly for Hanley (46th), Éanna Moylan for Fionn Moylan (51), Bernard Feeney (C) for Shane Molloy (55), Luke Reddy for Ronan Molloy (61), Thomas Rolston for Finnian Cawley (63)

BALLYGIBLIN; Christopher Noonan, Lorcan Finn, Fionn Herlihy (C), James Mullins, Barry Coffee, Mark Keane, Michael Lewis, Ryan Donegan, Killian Roche, Darragh Flynna (1-0), Joseph O'Sullivan, Shane Beston (0-2), Cathail O'Mahony (0-3), Seán O'Sullivan (0-10 6f ‘65), Dean Barry (0-1)

Substitutes used; Kieran Duggan for Barry (34), Dillon Sheehan for Seán O'Sullivan (54), Patrick Malloy for Beston (60), Aaron O'Brien for Roche (62), Cian O'Brien for Finn (63)

REFEREE; Caymon Flynn (St Loman’s)