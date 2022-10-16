Tourlestrane crowned Sligo Senior champions for seventh year in a row

Tourlestrane are the Homeland Senior Football champions for the seventh year in a row following their two point victory over St Mary's in Markievicz Park after extra-time. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Tourlestrane 0-15 St Mary’s 0-13 AET

South Sligo’s Tourlestrane have won a historic seventh Senior football championship in a row after a hard-fought victory over Mark Breheny’s steely St Mary’s this evening in Markieivicz Park.

Extra-time had to separate the sides after the holders clawed back a two point deficit deep into injury time, with Cathal Henry and Oisín Kennedy sending the game to extra-time, both sides with 0-11 apiece at the full-time whistle.

It was St Mary’s who last beat the South Sligo kingpins in the 2015 semi-final and they gave it their all but Fergal O’Donnell’s side had the momentum with them in extra-time to see out the victory despite the best efforts of their opponents.

Man of the Match Liam Gaughan was superb for Tourlestrane, finishing with a five point tally as joint captain Nathan Rooney was among the key players for St Mary’s, whose U17s won the A Championship decider earlier in the day against Drumcliffe/Rosses Point.

It was Gaughan, alongside brother and captain Gary in the Tourlestrane full-forward line, who kicked the first three of his side’s opening scores, Rooney opening the scoring on 2 minutes, his first of eight, followed by fine scores from Stephen Coen and corner back Ryan Feehily.

Rooney hit his third, from a free as St Mary’s were a point in front before the excellent Cathal Henry also from placed ball brought it back level at 0-6 all as half-time approached, Rooney adding another free to give his side the merest of advantages at the interval, St Mary’s in front by 0-7 to 0-6.

Both sides traded a number of the wides after the resumption and it was Rooney who extended St Mary's lead through a free on 42 minutes, the first score of the second period as his side led by two.

Gaughan showed his experience winning and pointing a free as little separated them. Brilliant work from Coen saw Rooney once more on target on 48 minutes before the hardworking Kennedy was fouled, Henry duly slotting over.

Adam Broe in the Tourlestrane net was alert after Coen and Scott Lynch were threatening the Tourlestrane goal mouth while down the other end, a massive score from midfielder Conan Marren was met with huge cheers from the Tourlestrane support as once again it was all level at 0-9 each.

Rooney again won a free and split the posts on 57 minutes and when the game entered injury time, the joint captain again further extended his side’s lead through a free.

However Tourlestrane were not done and a goal chance went out for a ‘45, the excellent John Kelly linked up with Henry whose shot went out for a ‘45. Henry brought it back to a one point game and when it seemed time was up, Kennedy showed immense determination after a Marren pass to send the game to extra-time.

Tourlestrane, playing with the wind on their back for the opening ten minutes saw substitute Stephen Henry, winning a mark and pointing putting the holders into the lead for the first time,

Cathal Henry added another as O’Donnell’s men extended their lead to two, leading by 0-13 to 0-11 at half-time of extra-time.

A huge score from Rooney from a sideline free in the second period of extra-time put a mere point between them but Tourlestrane had eyes on their seventh title in a row.

Kelly in space finding veteran James Leonard who added another, which was followed by a fine score from Jay Cox for St Mary’s. The hardworking Emlyn Mulligan saw a chance go wide Kelly linking up with Liam Gaughan who was fouled late on, the Man of the Match sending over the resultant free as once more the Owen B Hunt trophy heads back to its familiar home once again.

St Mary’s: Jack Teape, Ryan Feehily (0-01), David Phillips, Fionn O’Hehir, Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch, Ryan Madden, Paul Kilcoyne, Tony O’Kelly-Lynch, Michael Munnelly (0-01), Emlyn Mulligan, Patrick Maher, Jay Cox (0-1), Stephen Coen (0-02, m), Nathan Rooney (c) (0-08, 8f), Scott Lynch

Subs used: David McGovern for Cox, h-t; Eamonn Flynn for McGovern, 58; Luke Nicholson for O’Hehir, 59; Johnny Martyn for Tony O’Kelly-Lynch, 64; Stephen Henry for Munnelly, 70; Conor Darcy for Feehily, 70; Jay Cox for Madden, 76

Tourlestrane: Adam Broe, JP Lang, John Francis Carr, Barry Walsh, Oisín Kennedy (0-02), Adrian McIntyre, Noel Gaughan, Feidhlim O’Donnell, Conan Marren (0-01), Kenny Gavigan, Cathal Henry (0-04, 3f, ‘45’), James Leonard (0-01), Liam Gaughan (0-05, 3f, m), John Kelly (0-01), Gary Gaughan (c)

Subs used: Kevin O’Hara for Lang, 41; Cian Surlis for Leonard, 54 (b/s); Stephen Henry (0-1, m) for Walsh, 60+2; Cian Surlis for Kennedy, 74

Referee: John Gilmartin.