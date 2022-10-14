Tourlestrane captain Gary Gaughan focussed as his side vie for seventh Sligo Senior title in a row

In rural Ireland the GAA’s roots run deep. And they certainly don’t run any deeper than in Tourlestrane, who are chasing an incredible seven Sligo county championships on the trot. And like many of his colleagues Gary Gaughan has six county championships on the spin with Tourlestrane who have won 17 titles in all and five between 2004 and 2013. “It’s all about winning”, the 33-year-old says. But it is also about winning with your brothers, sisters, and extended families, your friends, your neighbours....and your people.

For the GAA is stitched firmly in the heart of this famous south Sligo club and when they win, they win as a community and lose (which is seldom) in the same fashion.

Gary comes from real GAA blue blood stock as his uncle Gerry was a stalwart for many years and he is joined on the team by his younger brother Liam who is quite a sharpshooter as well. “My uncle Gerry Gaughan played, and he lives in Laois at the moment. I am 33 and I started playing in 2006 when we were winning county titles almost every other year”. They have won 11 senior county titles since 2004 so how do they keep up the appetite? “I suppose every team wants to win games and over the years we have not had too many injuries and we have had a few good lads coming through each year and I suppose the young lads will push on the older lads. “We have not had too many retirees, so I suppose we are lucky in that sense and we have had some great management teams. We have really pushed on in the past six years”.

When told that they are on the verge of something that is almost unprecedented, Gaughan said: “When I started, we were winning county titles every second year. When Eamonn O’Hara and Gerry McGowan came in, it was all about consistency to see could we back it up. And they really instilled belief into us that we could. We have had hairy moments in every championship every year, but we have always managed to get through them. I suppose in years gone by, we have dealt with the unexpected very well and I suppose that is down to good management as well”.

Against Shamrock Gaels, Tourlestrane were level as time was almost up and they were a man down, but still managed to get those two points that saw them through when they were so badly needed. So, what do they have to be producing this so consistently year after year? “I suppose experience is one thing and we have had experience of being in tight corners before and the two guys who got us the winning points are also vastly experienced. They know what to do with the ball and all the team are urged to keep the ball and create the space to get the scores”. Tourlestrane are very good defensively getting up to 14 men behind the ball, but then they can break with great ferocity and are very clinical on the counter- attack and any opponent foolish enough to take the ball into contact will be turned over and his team are usually punished on the scoreboard as Tourlestrane have a potent attack. “We are pretty fit, and we defend and attack as a team. We are well able to kick the ball and the scores can come from defence as well”.

Up front, Gaughan and his brother Liam (24) are key parts of a most potent attack. “We do have a fair bit of scoring power up front, and we are blessed with forwards at the moment who can score and there are guys on the bench of a similar nature and Cathal Henry is having a really great year. Liam and Johnny Kelly are clinical inside”. And then they also have the phenomenal Adrian McIntyre, possibly their finest local legend. “He is class, and he does things very well with no fuss. And he knows where to be, and he knows what to do with the ball and he is a very intelligent footballer and he picked up a few tricks when he was playing with the county. He is so experienced, such a wise head and a great asset to us”.

But opponents St Mary’s also have quite a prolific attack as well. Both teams know each other very well. “Three years ago, we beat them in the championship, and we were very lucky to get out of that game and a lot of their same players will be lining out on Sunday. We have met them a lot in the past seven years and a lot of us have played together on county teams”. St Mary’s were the last team to beat Tourlestrane in the county semi-final in 2015. “They were the last team to beat us but I suppose every year there is a team who come close to beating us, but we get through by the skin of our teeth and sometimes not deserved. We got away with it in some games, but we are there now, and Mary’s are in front of us and our full focus is on them”.

But Tourlestrane seem to have the heart of their community pinned on those famous green and gold jerseys in a way that is truly remarkable.

“Yes, we are all equal. There are younger lads coming through and they are picking up on what we do and it is evolving. It is what we do and there’s really nothing else to do. When we have 30 plus players at training all wanting to be on the first 15 or the subs so that really drives us on as well”. He added: “Nearly all families in the parish are involved. Brothers neighbours, cousins and it is a very close- knit community and whatever we do, we do together, whether it is going out together and that means all the age groups, we are very close- knit.

So, where will the main threats come from St Mary's?

“They have a lot of threats and Fergal O'Donnell went through a lot of videos watching them.

“They have very good forwards and look what their keeper Jack Teape did the last day out.

“He scored a few points and then save a few penalties and then you have Johnny Martyn and Gerard O'Kelly Lynch and they are very solid.

“Stephen Coen is back to his best from injury up front and Emlyn Mulligan, Nathan Rooney and Scott Lynch are all good finishers.

“We know they have great options up front”.

“But we want to win every game we play, and we don't care if it's the first round of the League of the League or the championship final”

And nobody has been doing it better for the past six years!