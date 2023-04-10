Tony McEntee’s Sligo hoping to make it nine wins in a row as Yeats county one step away from Connacht final

Eddie McGuinness of Sligo with supporters after the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between London and Sligo at McGovern Park in Ruislip, London. Pic: Matt Impey/Sportsfile.

Sligo and Shamrock Gaels' teammates Daniel Lyons, left, and Evan Lyons aafter the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between London and Sligo at McGovern Park in Ruislip, London. Pic: Matt Impey/Sportsfile.

Pat Spillane of Sligo is congratulated after his side's win in Ruislip by his proud parents, Rosarii and Pat Spillane. Pic: Sheila Fernandes.

Sligo's Alan Reilly in action with Aidan McLoughlin of London during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between London and Sligo at McGovern Park in Ruislip, London. Pic: Matt Impey/Sportsfile.

Perhaps it was asking too much for London to pull a rabbit out of the hat last Saturday and conjure what would have been just the county’s fourth Connacht Championship victory, against a Sligo team which came, saw and conquered. And with some aplomb.

Tony McEntee’s charges looked every inch a side with seven straight wins to their name, and a National League trophy tucked under their arm.

Make that eight after this impressive victory, which sets up a semi-final clash with New York on 22 April in Markievicz Park, following their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Leitrim.

Hopes that the Exiles could summon the spirit of 2013, or even deliver a performance akin to last year’s Tailteann Cup meeting at Markievicz Park, were emphatically crushed by the Yeatsmen.

McEntee’s side are a well-oiled machine right now, and although London toiled and had their moments, they turned over too much possession, and when forced to chase the game in the second half were ruthlessly punished on the counter by Sligo.

Some of the visitors’ scores had an effortless ease about them that one could only admire.

The two sides’ Division 4 campaigns could not have been in greater contrast, but league is league and championship is championship, as the saying goes.

Well, Sligo disproved that last Saturday as they rode the wave of their league final winning Croke Park exploits to ease to a 14-point win.

For Michael Maher’s London, another Tailteann Cup tilt and the promise of at least three more matches. London have five weeks to lick their wounds before they go again.

This defeat will hurt in a different way to 12 months ago, when the Exiles had Andy Moran’s Leitrim by the pin of the collar but couldn’t deliver the knock-out blow.

This time the Exiles will have little complaint about their Connacht exit - Sligo were just too good last Saturday.

The frustration will come from the fragmented nature of their injury blighted league campaign, which hampered the building of any sort of momentum.

Maher could only look on with envy at the level of continuity enjoyed by McEntee this year, but them’s the breaks.

London captain Liam Gavaghan was making his first appearance since Round 2 of the league, and ex-Derry star Enda Lynn hadn’t been seen since Round 3.

Others like Liam Gallagher, Conal Gallagher, Chris Duggan, Ronan Sloan and Ruadhan McCarthy were also hit by injury during the league.

The London boss will hope to have Cahir Healy and James Hynes back for the Tailteann Cup, but Matthew Walsh has suffered a cruciate injury and Matthew Moynihan is still sidelined with a long-term back injury.

Fulham Irish’s Walsh, in particular, has been a huge player for the Exiles since joining the panel last year.

The news of him sums up London’s year so far, but there is still time to turn it around and the Tailteann Cup offers the platform to do just that.

Smoothly

Paul McMamara opened the scoring in the second minute, but the home side might have responded when James Gallagher plucked a ball out of air and sent Chris Duggan tearing through, only for the Fulham man to shoot wide.

Patrick O’Connor combined with Pat Spillane to double the visitors’ lead, before Chis Farley’s free got the Exiles on the board in the 13th minute.

Conal Gallagher levelled for a London side which had now settled, but Sligo were immediately back in front through Cian Lally.

Tenacious work by Finnian Cawley led to Spillane restoring the visitors’ two-point lead, with Sligo taking a firm grasp of the middle of the field.

Paul Kilcoyne and Lally, in particular, were enjoying success whenever Noel Maher went long, while London were guilty of giving the ball away too cheaply, sometimes from looking for that killer pass.

Niall Murphy drilled one right over the black spot with Sligo beginning to ease ever so smoothly through the gears.

But from nowhere, the home side suddenly produced the best chance of a first half goal, when Lynn was played through by Conal Gallagher only for Daniel Lyons to spectacularly turn his fierce shot away.

Kilcoyne fired over, and then after Seán Carrabine saw his effort come back the post, Spillane made sure Sligo didn’t leave emptyhanded.

The deficit was now a worrying five points for London with 23 minutes gone.

A fantastic mark by O’Connor was duly clipped over the bar by the full forward, with Sligo now moving the ball around the Ruislip pitch with an assuredness.

McEntee’s side had settled into a nice rhythm, with the roaming Spillane becoming increasingly influential.

Luke Towey was showing more and more as an attacking force, and he made it 0-9 to 0-2 in the 28th minute.

A minute later, Aidan McLoughlin registered the home side’s first score for 16 minutes – and a fine score it was from the 21-year-old who has grown during his first full season with the Exiles.

Sligo were enjoying time on the ball and finding space, and Nathan Mullen finished off another passage of possession.

Sligo’s control was reflected in their half-time lead of 0-12 to 0-4.

London’s fourth point came courtesy of a Chris Farley free. Cian Lally and Spillane (free) with the visitors’ last two scores of the half.

Sligo’s 12 points were spread between nine different scorers, and that told a story.

Momentum

London needed a fast start to the second half and they got it when James Gallagher was fouled and Farley popped over the resulting free.

But a super ball from Carrabine found Murphy to cancel that out.

Murphy and Farley then traded frees, with Sligo’s captain then drilling one down the middle to extend McEntee’s side’s lead to nine points.

London were doing their utmost to take the game to Sligo and when Farley added another free the home side had some momentum.

But a pattern had slowly started to emerge; the Exiles forcing the pace, with Sligo looking dangerous on the counter.

The Yeatsmen duly produced a swift and incisive counter-attack from a turnover ball deep in their own half, which Carrabine finished to the net in the 50th minute. Lally, O’Connor and Keelan Cawley all involved.

That made it 1-15 to 0-7 and it was a long way back for London, but Liam Gavaghan’s cross field ball set up Lynn to point, and Farley added another free.

It was a spirited response from the home side, but Sligo still had the look of thoroughbreds about them, and Donal Conlon’s score was followed by the visitors’ killer 61st minute second goal.

It came from another counter-attack with Mikey Gordon teeing up Spillane to despatch the ball to the roof of Noel Maher’s net to make it 2-16 to 0-10.

Gavaghan replied with a defiant score and McLoughlin added his second of the game.

Spillane might have claimed a third Sligo goal only to see his fierce strike cannon off Noel Maher’s crossbar, and fly over the bar.

London will regroup and go again in five weeks time while Sligo will host New York, who defeated Leitrim after 23 attempts for a win in the Connacht Championship, in Markievicz Park on April 22nd.

Sligo; Daniel Lyons; Nathan Mullen 0-1, Eddie McGuinness, Evan Lyons; Luke Towey 0-1, Brian Cox, Paul McNamara 0-1; Paul Kilcoyne 0-1, Cian Lally 0-3; Keelan Cawley, Seán Carrabine 1-1 (0-1f), Finnian Cawley; Pat Spillane 1-4, Patrick O’Connor 0-3 (1’m), Niall Murphy (C) 0-3 (1f). Subs: Alan Reilly 0-1f for Murphy (47min), Mikey Gordon for Finnian Cawley (52min), Donal Conlon 0-1 for O’Connor (56min), Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch for Keelan Cawley (63min), David Philips for Evan Lyons (65min).

London; Noel Maher; Eoin Flanagan, Michael Clarke, Nathan McElwaine; Eoin Walsh, Conal Gallagher 0-1, Aidan McLoughlin 0-2; Daniel Clarke, Liam Gavaghan 0-1; Chris Duggan 0-1, Enda Lynn 0-1, Stephen Dornan; Chris Farley 0-6f, James Gallagher, Liam Gallagher. Subs: Ronan Sloan for McElwaine (h-t), Ruadhan McCarthy for Dornan (h-t), Joshua Obahor for Clarke (47min), Niall O’Leary for Flanagan (58min), Ryan Tohill for Farley (65min).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).

Speaking after the game, Sligo manager Tony McEntee said he was extremely pleased with the performance from his side.

“Yeh, very pleased. It’s one of those games which has been very tricky for most teams.

“I was looking at Twitter and most teams have struggled against London for the past ten years, and failed to beat the bookies handicap.

“Today we managed to beat the handicap – it was a seven-point handicap - and we’re very pleased with that.

“We were good in patches for large parts of that game. 2-20 is a good score to rack up in Ruislip.”

The former All-Ireland winner said Sligo’s win over London in the league a number of weeks previously also helped them.

“That stood to us because you got used to the surroundings, the atmosphere – there was a good crowd at that game – and the travel.

“It meant on this occasion we very relaxed, we were looking forward to that game and we weren’t distracted by the surroundings. It was really good.

“That [league] game, London were missing a number of players through injuries, so we expected a different London team today. But most of them players are only back today, rather than having played two of three games, so they weren’t coming in with that game time behind them and you could see that with some of them in the field.”

There was no complacency in this Sligo performance either.

“No, there was no complacency at all, and I think you could see that in our display in good parts. We moved well for large parts of that game and played some really good football for large parts.

“We took it seriously and we got a reasonable performance from our fellas, but I think there’s more in us to be honest.

“There’s a lot to happy about leaving here today.”

This is now eight wins out of eight for the Yeats men and McEntee said it’s good momentum.

“We’re going along nicely; eight wins in a row is something that we haven’t done before in Sligo and it’s something that we’re very proud of.

“We want to make that nine, we want to get to a Connacht final and we want to try and compete well in a Connacht final.

“That success we’re having, with repeated wins, is building a lot of confidence with this team. They’re a young team, they’ve taken a lot of knocks in recent years because of Red Óg Murphy’s passing, and I think they’re rebuilding and developing into what is a fairly mature team,” he added.