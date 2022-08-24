Thoroughly entertaining contest between south Sligo neighbours as Curry defeat Tubbercurry by a point

This was a superb game of football between the south Sligo sides.

Homeland Senior

Football Championship

Group 1, Round 2

The sun is shining, it’s a Saturday evening in August, Tubbercurry and Curry are set to square off in Tourlestrane for round 2 of the championship. Need I say more?

If the 2021 meeting of these sides was anything to go off, we could expect a rip roaring encounter, and that’s exactly what we got.

Two minutes on the clock, and Tubbercurry hit the front through an Aaron Perry point. His right footed effort was his first of six for Tubber on the day, aided by his link up play with danger man and first cousin Josh Flynn.

Luke Gilmartin also scored well for John Brogan’s side hitting four throughout – an indication of how dangerous he can be in front of goal despite his unfortunate spell of injuries over the last number of years.

Fifteen minutes into the game, and Tubber were undoubtedly on top in the game, holding a 0-6 to 0-2 lead, before Adrian Marren hit three scores for Curry before half time fitting for any Sunday Game highlight reel.

Switching between centre half and full forward, Marren kicked from all angles with the pick of the bunch coming on 18 minutes. Less than ten yards in from the 20m flag on the right hand side of their attack, his right footed shot curled beautifully over Rhys Henry’s crossbar.

Alan Reilly hit two in the first half, as did Tubber’s captain Brian Morahan, which was enough to see his side into the break a point to the good. Tubbercurry 0-8, Curry 0-7.

From the restart Tubbercurry once again came flying at the Curry defence, and were rewarded with the game’s opening goal.

Cathal Surlis played a pass from midfield toward Flynn at corner forward. Judging the bounce to perfection, Flynn rounded his marker and came bearing down on Sean Marren’s goal. He slipped the ball left to Rory Ryan, and the midfield slotted the ball home with a cool finish to the bottom corner.

Adding two more pointed frees, Tubber were firmly in the driving seat with 20 minutes to go. 1-12 to 0-8 ahead, surely there was no way back for Curry?

Well, such is the beauty of championship football, somebody forgot to give Kenny Morley’s men the script.

Some big moments ensued in the game that worked in favour of Curry – two pieces of brilliance from Brian Byrne at midfield in rising above all to win the kick out (which led to an Alan Reilly point), and a beautifully struck 45 to bring the margin back to five.

Dermot Walsh and Perry added scores for Tubber either side of a mark from Marren, before Curry turned the game on its head.

Keith Feeley won possession for Curry at wing back to launch a counter attack. His left footed pass up the end line was won in a scramble by Marren, who rose to his feet to slip the ball to the oncoming Adam Gallagher. Bearing down on goal, Reilly to his left, Tommy Henry to his right, Gallagher went alone. Rifling his shot to the bottom left corner, a roar reverberated all over south Sligo from the Curry faithful. The people in the stand could sense it, Curry were just two points behind and they weren’t finished yet.

62 minutes on the clock, Tubbercurry defended for their lives doing everything in their power to prevent Curry’s main scoring forwards from a chance to shoot. An opportunity came 35 yards from goal and up stepped Oisín Higgins with a wonder score to bring the game back level.

Curry had blown their chance it seemed to win the game, as a pass toward Henry at corner forward went out over the sideline for a sideline ball to Tubber on their 13m line.

A wayward kick back toward goal from the sideline was intercepted by Adrian Marren who, in trying to round Rory Ryan, was hauled down 20 yards from goal. Ryan received his marching orders after a second yellow card, sacrificing his position for what could have been a second Curry goal.

Marren kicked the resulting free over before Barry Judge’s full time whistle, met by rejoice from Curry players and supporters.

Heartache for Tubbercurry, who have a huge mountain to climb should they make a semi final at this stage.

Curry have given themselves great hope following last week’s defeat to Calry/ St Joseph’s, and will head for Round 3 full of confidence.

A game that never disappoints, and will be hard beaten for the game of the championship.

Curry scorers:

A Marren (0-7, 0-3f, 0-1m), A Reilly (0-5, 0-3f), A Gallagher (1-0), B Byrne (0-1, 45’) O Higgins (0-1).

Curry team:

S Marren; M Jennings, C Gallagher, D McLoughlin; K Feeley, M Gordon, O Higgins; D Coffey, B Byrne; E Sweeney, A Marren, S Donoghue; A Gallagher, A Reilly, O Murphy.

Subs used:

T Henry, J Walsh, L Reilly.

Tubbercurry scorers:

A Perry (0-6, 0-4f), L Gilmartin (0-4, 0-2f), R Ryan (1-0), B Morahan (0-2), D Walsh (0-1).

Tubbercurry team:

R Henry; J Kelly, O McCann, D Brennan; E O’Donnell, B Curran, C Surlis; R Ryan, N Murphy; M Mulhern, B Morahan, A Perry; D Walsh, L Gilmartin, J Flynn.

Subs used:

D Henry, C Matthews.

MOTM: Adrian Marren (Curry)

Referee: B Judge (Castleconnor).