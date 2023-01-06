Summerhill College fight back from seven points down to earn draw with St Gerald’s

Connacht GAA PPS Senior A Football Championship Group 1 RD - 2

ANY signs of Christmas cobwebs were certainly not on show in this cracking Senior A encounter between Mark Breheny’s Summerhill College and St Gerald’s in Markievicz Park this afternoon as both sides put on a thrilling display of football.

It was a fast-flowing game and with only a point separating the sides at the interval it was all to play for in the second period. St Gerald’s took the reins following the resumption, leaping into a seven point lead, but credit to Summerhill, they didn’t back down and fought back valiantly to overturn the deficit and were leading in the final moments before the Mayo outfit hit their second goal and looked to be heading for victory.

Summerhill rallied again, the superb Eli Rooney and half-back James Donlon working hard deep into injury time, Donlon hitting over two vital scores as it finished 2-16 each.

It was the visitors who registered the opening score, Calum Filan on target from a free.

The superb Rooney got the first of his 9 point tally two minutes in from a placed ball, Gavin Lynch then put the Sligo side in front from a foul on the lively Mark McDaniel moments later.

Filan again was on target from his second free on ten minutes after a lively opening first quarter.

St Gerald’s Sean Morahan linked up with Aidan Cunningham for a fine score on 11 minutes which was followed by another quick point from Sean Sweeney.

The game’s opening goal arrived on 13 minutes and it was the home side who hit the net.

A fine move involving Michael Carroll and Donlon found midfielder Dillon Walsh who found the net after a great move, Summerhill ahead by 1-2 to 0-4.

St Gerald’s responded almost immediately with a point from Conchobar Mulroy and Cunningham slotted over a fine score from down the right to give them a one-point lead.

The Mayo side had a goal chance involving Jack O’Reilly, Cunningham and Zac Collins but Summerhill defended well.

Sweeney put the visitors in front by two with a free on 17 minutes as fantastic work from Joe Campbell down the other end found Lynch who slotted over a brilliant point on 18 minutes.

Cunningham added his third as Rooney converted a free-in after Donlon was fouled during a hop-ball to bring it back to a one-point affair on 22 minutes.

Collins sent over a superb score from distance for the visitors as Shea O’Neill won possession for Summerhill, McDaniel seeing his effort almost hit the net thanks to a deflection from full-back John MacMonagle whose deflection sent the ball over the bar. Filan added another free as did Rooney as one point separated them at the break, St Gerald’s in front by 0-10 to Summerhill’s 1-6.

It was the lively Filan who netted for St Gerald’s 20 seconds after the resumption, good work from Sweeney as Donlon responded with a fantastic free as Summerhill were behind by a goal. Two frees from Filan and Sweeney edged St Gerald’s in front again as they led by 5 on 35 minutes. Another lovely point from Sweeney a minute later and then another from Cunningham saw them pulling away, leading by 1-14 to 1-7 on 37 minutes.

Summerhill didn’t falter however, Rooney sending over an impressive point, Jamie Walsh winning the kickout and Rooney again on target with a lovely point on 40 minutes. A minute later Rooney again pointed for Summerhill with one of the scores of the game as four points separated them on 41 minutes.

Cunningham linked up with Morahan who added another point for St Gerald’s on 43 minutes as Summerhill’s Dillon Walsh went on a blistering run and won a free which saw St Gerald’s Jack Prendergast black carded. On 45 minutes, the excellent Rooney added a brilliant free and then Summerhill pounced for the game’s third goal.

Great work by Robert O’Kelly-Lynch, Jamie Walsh and McDaniel saw McDaniel’s goal chance initially saved by St Gerald’s keeper Seán Rabbette, however Lynch was there waiting and blasted to the back of the net, Summerhill behind by one 2-11 to 1-15 on 46 minutes.

Corner-back Rian O’Callaghan made an important interception on a St Gerald’s attack as moments later Rooney brought the game level with a fantastic effort, McDaniel possibly getting a touch as the ball bounced over the bar.

The momentum was very much with Summerhill and McDaniel had a goalchance with Rooney and Lynch involved, St Gerald’s defending.

Summerhill went in front with a huge point from the brilliant Donlon on 52 minutes, Summerhill in front by 2-13 to 1-15.

A brilliant ball from Rooney to O’Kelly-Lynch saw him winning a free which Rooney converted, Summerhill in front by two.

Filan won a free in which he scored on 55 minutes as Cunningham and Sweeney had a goal chance saved by Donnchadh O’Brien in the Summerhill goals.

A St Gerald’s move went out wide on 57 minutes as they were looking to get the equaliser. They suffered another setback when Morahan was black carded.

To their credit they too kept on pushing for scores and a quick move involving Filan and substitute Cian Walsh saw the latter find the net in injury time, putting his side in front by two.

Again, Summerhill rallied and Donlon pointed a free as Summerhill had to win the kickout, which Rooney did and Donlon won a free in, and despite the pressure kick scored the equaliser after an enthralling encounter.

Up next for Breheny’s men is Claregalway and they must at least draw that to go through to the semi-finals.

SUMMERHILL COLLEGE; Donnchadh O’Brien, Rian O’Callaghan, Eamon Keane, Ronan O’Hehir, Joe Campbell, James Donlon (04, 3f), Robert O’Kelly-Lynch, Dillon Walsh (1-0), Paul O’Brien, Jamie Walsh, Mark McDaniel (0-1), Michael Carroll, Shea O’Neill, Gavin Lynch (1-2 1f), Eli Rooney (0-9 5f). Substitutes used; Corey O’Dowd.

ST GERALD’S; Seán Rabbette, Jamie Reid, John MacMonagle, Jack O’Reilly, Mark Ward, Sean Morahan, Aaron Hurst, Patrick Flannelly, Brendan Gaughan, Conchobor Mulroy (0-1), Zac Collins (0-1), Cathal Keaveney, Aidan Cunningham (0-4), Seán Sweeney (0-4 2f), Calum Filan (1-5 5f). Substitutes used; Cian Walsh, Gavin Foley.

REFEREE; Gus Chapman.