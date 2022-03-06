Strong second half from Cavan sees Sligo come up short

THIS crunch game in the push for promotion from the Allianz League Division 4 saw Sligo come up short against Cavan after an impressive opening half from the home side. With Tony McEntee's men seeing their excellent start to their campaign coming unstuck the previous weekend away to Tipperary, it was all to play for today in a sunny Markievicz Park. Cavan now have four wins from four in Division 4.

Mickey Graham's side, who went into this game top of the league table, were behind by 4 points at the break but a sending off for Sligo eight minutes after the resumption when David Quinn was brandished a straight red was followed by a black card for Séan Carrabine on 47 minutes as Sligo were down to 13, Cavan also down a man after Michael Argue was black carded on 40 minutes.

Sligo knew they had to put in a big performance to come away with something and the opening half saw them showing a lot of hunger as both sides went on the attack.

The original fixture which fell foul to Storm Franklin on February 20th was rescheduled for this afternoon and the conditions were ideal for a free flowing game of football. The hosts, who were aided by the breeze in the opening period, led by 4 points at the break after an impressive start. It was a cagey beginning from both with the game's opening point arriving on 7 minutes. A foul on the impressive Alan Reilly was converted by Niall Murphy as Sligo added another free from Séan Carrabine putting them two in front on 9 minutes.

Cavan's opening score arrived through the brilliant Gearóid McKiernan on 19 minutes, a fisted effort after Niall Murray sought him out. Cavan goalkeeper and freetaker Raymond Galligan got his first free on 23 minutes as Sligo then hit 4 points on the bounce. The hardworking Niall Murphy with one from play before Carrabine was accurate with 2 frees after he was fouled and also Keelan Cawley won a free, Pat Hughes overturning possession, as Sligo led by a goal with 36 minutes played. Sligo went in at the break four in front after a good move involving Darragh Cummins and Alan Reilly, saw the latter pointing, Sligo ahead by 0-6 to 0-2 after an entertaining half.

Cavan's McKiernan won a mark which he converted 15 seconds in, then on 38 minutes referee Niall Cullen after consulting with his linesman, sent Quinn off and Cavan's Evan Finnegan was also shown a yellow card for an off the ball incident. Two minutes later and Cavan were down to 14, with Argue black carded. Sligo needed a response and they got a superb point from Patrick O'Connor from play, Cavan's Padraig Faulkner doing the same down the other end as a goal separated them. A foul on O'Connor was slotted over by Carrabine before play was halted as Hughes required attention and Carrabine was then shown a black card on 47 minutes.

Cavan hit three points with McKiernan and two from Paddy Lynch, a mark and a free as they were a point behind as the intensity increased, Carrabine returning to the fray. A Lynch free looked like it was heading out wide but it slid off the post into the net, giving Cavan the advantage on 63 minutes, one they wouldn't relinquish.

Caoimhín O'Reilly and Carrabine traded points as 2 separated them on 65 minutes, Cavan finishing strongly with scores from Oisín Kiernan (2), Gerard Smith and McKiernan seeing them ahead by 7, Cummins adding the last score deep into injury time.

SLIGO: A Devaney, M Walsh, E Lyons, P McNamara, N Mullen, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley (C), D Cummins (0-1), P Laffey, S Carrabine (0-5 4f), P O'Connor (0-1), D Quinn, A Reilly (0-1), P Hughes, N Murphy (0-2 1f).

Substitutes used; M Gordon for P Hughes (55), G Gorman for A Reilly (65), D Conlon for P O'Connor (68), K Gavigan for N Mullen (72),

CAVAN; R Galligan (C) (0-1 1f), E Finnegan, P Faulkner (0-1), K Brady, C Conroy, J McLoughlin, O Kiernan (0-2), J Smith, M Argue, N Murray, G McKiernan (0-5 2m), C Moynagh, C Madden, P Lynch (1-2 1m 1f), C O'Reilly (0-1).Substitutes used; S Smith for N Murray (h/t), B Kelly for E Finnegan (53), K Clarke for M Argue (54), G Smith (0-1) for C Madden (62), T Donoghue for C O'Reilly (71).

REFEREE: N Cullen (Fermanagh).