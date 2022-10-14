St Mary’s Nathan Rooney cannot wait for Sligo Senior football final with holders Tourlestrane

It’s the clash of two of Sligo’s GAA giants as St Mary’s and Tourlestrane collide in Sunday’s Sligo senior football championship final.

And, the big question is, will the Sligo town side St Mary’s have enough skill and steel to halt the runaway train that is Tourlestrane as they prepare to take an incredible seven county titles on the trot?

Interestingly, the last time the swaggering south Sligo men were beaten in the championship-was back in the county semi-final in 2015 when Tommy Breheny, older brother of current manager Mark, was in charge.

Mary’s went on to take the Owen B Hunt Cup and they appeared in three finals in a row from 2014 to 2016-losing in 2014 to Tubbercurry and in 2016 to Tourlestrane-so these sides definitely have history.

Possibly even more astounding, is the fact that Tourlestrane have lost only one League game in that period and that was to Coolera/Strandhill in the SFL final last August.

So, St Mary’s sharpshooter and joint captain Nathan Rooney is well aware of the huge challenge facing Mary’s on Sunday.

Mary’s made a bit of history of their own in getting over a gallant Drumcliffe/Rosses Point side the dreaded penalties in their semi-final with keeper Jack Teape proving the hero by levelling this frenetic affair from a ‘45 in extra time and then going on to save three penalties to ensure victory for his side.

This was an ideal test for Rooney and Co ahead of Sunday’s big challenge.

“That was a real exciting game. We thought we had it won in normal time when we got those two goals.

“But we conceded a sloppy goal, and we were unlucky that a free went against us in normal time and we nearly lost it in extra time when Drumcliffe/Rosses Point went a point up and they had a free to go two points up, missed it, and we had a lot of wides as well.

“But we were lucky that Jack Teape levelled the game from a 45- metre free to bring it to extra time. He had just missed one a few minutes before that, but I suppose that shows you his character by coming right back and scoring and then he saved the penalties for us”. When asked for his opinion on the “dreaded penalties”, Rooney does not have any difficulties with this controversial means to deciding matches.

“I have been involved in two penalty shoot outs now, one with Sligo and one with St Mary’s and I scored in both so I suppose my view of penalties is pretty positive.

“I was thankful when it came to the penalties as it was a long game and there were bodies dropping everywhere and I knew we had good penalty takers.

“And with Jack Teape in goals as well so I was happy enough to see it go to penalties”

When asked if it would not have been better and fairer to have a replay he candidly said “I suppose if we had lost that game, I might have a different answer for you.

“I have no real firm views on it either way and coming from the town I would have played soccer and I would have no problem taking penalties”.

Rooney remembers well the last time St Mary’s beat Tourlestrane in the county semi-final as he was still a minor and it went to a replay.

“But we have not been able to get the better of them since.

“Tourlestrane may not have too many players on the Sligo team but that does not mean that they don’t have players that could be on the Sligo team.

“They are a great team, a great unit, they are well set up and even though their management has changed over the past few years, but they still have that structure that they have worked on for the past number of years.

“A lot of people were saying that Tourlestrane would not be the same animal this year-especially after losing to Coolera/Strandhill in the SFL final, but they have proved that this is not the case.

“They are still right up at the top as they showed against a ferocious challenge from a youthful Shamrock Gaels.

“They got those two late points to win it even though they were down to 14 and that is what good teams do just like we came back against Drumcliffe/Rosses Point.

“You have to win those games if you want to go far”

So where will the main threats come from Tourlestrane?

“I have played a lot of football against Tourlestrane over the years and both teams know each other well so we know where the respective threats will come from.

“It will just come down to who performs better on the day as we are both two good teams competing in the final and I think it will be a good game”.

He added: “They have some great footballers, and I would have played county minor with Liam Gaughan and Cathal Henry is a fine finisher as well and they will take watching.

“Tourlestrane are a strong, well-conditioned team and if you take the ball into contact with them, they are not going to let you off easy, and they have been around for a long time”.

But St Mary’s have a good blend of youth and experience with Stephen Coen, dual star Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch, Paul Kilcoyne, Johnny Martyn are vastly experienced and were on that winning Mary’s team in 2015.

“But we have a good core age as its averaging 26/27 which is a good place to be.

“We have a good spine in the forwards with Emlyn Mulligan and myself, but it was encouraging that the bulk of the scores in the semi-final did not come from us we had a big spread of scores, so it is good that we are not relying on us for the scores.

“We have a strong team and Emlyn is a quality player, no doubt.

“I can’t wait for the final.

“I was not involved when we won in 2015 and played in 2016 when we lost to Tourlestrane and they beat us fairly well in the end.

“That was my last final, so it is nice to be back in one again and we had a few semi-finals since.

“Tourlestrane, going for seven-in-a-row is an incredible achievement, a few teams have come close to them, but none can equal them.

“It will be a huge task for us but one that I am looking forward to”.