St Attracta’s lose thrilling Connacht final to Convent of Mercy Roscommon

Connacht LGFA Lidl PPS Senior B Final

ST Attracta’s were defeated by the Convent of Mercy Roscommon this afternoon in the Connacht B final after a thrilling, high scoring game in the NUIG Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan.

This was a thoroughly entertaining hour of football from both sides, with the Roscommon outfit impressing particularly in defence while the Tubbercurry school had the better discipline, Roscommon with three players sent to the sin bin by referee Mel Kenny.

Both sides brought large support with them, as two supporters’ buses travelled from St Attracta’s making their voices heard supporting James McDonagh and Katie Walsh’s side. Lauren Normanly was superb for St Attracta’s and substitute Blaithín Lavin also made an impact and found the net in the closing stages as St Atrracta’s chipped away at the Roscommon lead.

The Sligo school had brought it back to a two-point game with ten minutes to go, courtesy of a Ellen Kelleher free after Kate McCarthy was fouled, but the impressive Ciara Dowd and Aisling Hanly responded for Roscommon, the latter seeing her goal chance go wide on 55 minutes and moments later she made no mistake as she blasted into the net as time unfortunately was trickling away for the Tubbercurry side, who kept battling and deservedly found the net late on.

In front of a decent crowd, it was the Roscommon side who took an early lead on ten seconds courtesy of Hanly after good work from Ellen Beisty and Siofra Hession.

Normanly got her first point from a placed ball after Ciara Brennan was fouled and 8 minutes in, Roscommon pounced with a goal, Hession finding the net giving them a three point advantage.

This was followed by a Hannah Murray point and Ciara Dowd converted a free for David O’Reilly’s side.

Eimear Hunt’s shot went narrowly wide for St Attracta’s after being set up by the lively Kelleher on 13 minutes. St Attracta’s overturned possession and Normanly added a fine point from play. Kelleher then had a possible goal chance which Roscommon keeper Eabha Dowd got a hand to and the Sligo school were awarded a ‘45 on 16 minutes.

Dowd put her side five in front before Brennan got St Attracta’s third point, good work from captain Eryn Lavin and Hunt.

Hunt sent over a superb score from play met with loud cheer from the travelling support as it was back to a four point game on 24 minutes. Another St Attracta’s point was brilliantly sent over the bar by Normanly as a goal separated them, Hession responding down the other end after good work from Hanly and Dowd. Roscommon then hit two on the bounce, Hanly and a Dowd (free) putting them six in front. A challenge on Ellen Giblin of St Attracta’s saw Anna Hussey yellow carded close to the interval on 29 minutes and on 33 minutes the Roscommon school were down to 13 as Shauna Walsh was shown the same card just before the break, Roscommon leading by 1-8 to St Attracta’s 0-5.

After the resumption, Lavin did fantastically to overturn possession and Giblin sent over a brilliant point. Normanly sent over a foul on Lavin on 34 minutes as four separated them as St Attracta’s were capitalising on the additional players.

Roscommon saw their third player sin binned on 45 minutes when Hannah Murray was shown a yellow card.

Another St Attracta’s free was converted by Normanly as three points separated them on 47 minutes. Niamh Walsh and Normanly traded scores on 48 minutes as it was end to end stuff.

The impressive substitute Kate McCarthy was fouled and Kelleher brought it back to a two-point game on 49 minutes. A foul on Hanly was sent over the bar by Dowd as the Roscommon side defended a good move involving Hunt and Brennan on 53 minutes. Hanly put her side four points in front as the full-forward then had a goal chance go wide on 55 minutes.

Moments later, she made up for it and found the net putting her side 2-11 to 0-10 in front. St Attracta’s to their credit kept on pushing, Kelleher linking up with Gilblin who sent over a great score on 57 minutes .

Kelleher added another point bringing it back to a five point game. A dangerous ball from Giblin saw Dowd alert in collecting in injury time and stopping a goal for St Attracta’s.

Another Roscommon goal chance saw Hanly passing to Dowd who slotted wide. St Attracta’s kept fighting and deservedly found the net through Lavin just before the finish after a thoroughly enjoying display from both.

ST ATTRACTA’S; Macayla Burke, Cría Flanagan, Erin Deehan, Nisha McDonagh, Cara King, Leah Walsh, Amy Kennedy, Eryn Lavin (C), Cora Gilligan, Ciara Brennan (0-1), Lauren Normanly (0-6,3f), Jessica Casey, Ellen Kelleher (0-2 1f),, Eimear Hunt (0-1), Ellen Giblin (0-2)

Substitutes used; Kate McCarthy for Walsh (41), Fiona Whitehead for Flanagan (46), Emily Cassidy for Casey (54), Blaithin Lavin (1-0)

Convent of Mercy Roscommon; Eabha Dowd, Michaela Lohan, Eve McNeill, Anna Hussey, Hannah Murray (0-1), Erin McDermott, Lily Murray, Aisling Shanagher, Ellen Beisty, Síofra Hession (1-1), Niamh Walsh (0-1), Shauna Walsh, Ellen Tully, Aisling Hanly (C) (1-3), Ciara Dowd (0-5 4f)

Substitutes used; Zara Fallon for Tully (38), Kaitlin Egan for Beisty (50), Ava Mulry for Shauna Walsh (59)

Referee; Mel Kenny (Mayo).