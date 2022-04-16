Sloyan praises players’ grit as they look to Connacht final with Mayo

SLIGO U20 manager Dessie Sloyan says his players’ gutsy performance in their one point win over holders Roscommon in the semi-final came as no surprise as he knows the potential this team possess.

Their opponents this Wednesday, Mayo, also had a narrow one point win over Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Sligo were up against last year’s All-Ireland finalists and showed great composure and tenacity to earn the win, Eoghan Smith getting the winning point for the Yeats men.

Sloyan told The Sligo Champion after the enthralling encounter in Markievicz Park: “It was a super finish, I think both teams missed an awful lot throughout the game and probably both sidelines were scratching their heads at times saying are we ever going to win this, but these lads know how to win and that’s a big difference with this group.

"I find they’re not happy unless they’re winning. They will keep fighting to the end and that’s all you can ask for,” the Easkey man said.

Roscommon edged into a 5 point lead but Sligo didn’t falter and came right back into it with a Lee Duignan penalty. “Look it maybe was a bit of a nervy start or whatever it was and it took us a while to find our feet, but I thought the last ten minutes of the first half we played excellent football. There were stops and starts there in the second half, but I thought the last 15 minutes anyway we dominated that and we could have won it, where Roscommon could have won it earlier. With a point you can say what ifs but we’re the right side of it.”

Sligo had a late goal chance that just went wide but credit to his side, they keep on pushing for the win, he said. “These things happen in games but no one dropped the head and that was the main thing.” He also praised Eoghan Smith for hitting some vital scores. “Yeah, 7 points was brilliant, he took his marks, he kicked his points and that’s Eoghan, he can kick left and right and he’s a real leader in this group and a great lad. We have a lot of good lads and it’s a real team performance. When the chips were down there, Canice stood up in the middle, Joe Keaney and James Donlon there put in a serious shift too.”

Looking ahead to Mayo, he said they know they will be tough. “Mayo is going to be a real grinder, they’re a good, strong, physical, fast team, a typical Mayo team.

"But look, we are there and we will focus on that.”

The manager also said it’s been a very emotional time for everyone involved with Sligo GAA with the passing of Red Óg Murphy. “It’s been tough here and I think the big learning curve is that there is more to life than football.

"We’re all lucky enough to be here as coaches and as managers and as teammates and everything and I think it’s so important we just talk to people and ask them how they are doing today and not wait for someone to come to you. Just ask people how they are doing you know,” he added.

Sligo play Mayo on Wednesday at 7:30 in Bekan.