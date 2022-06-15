Sligo’s young guns unfazed by Croker challenge

Only five Sligo players have previous experience of playing in Croke Park as they go in as arch underdogs against Cavan on Sunday.

Team captain Keelan Cawley, Pat Hughes, the injured Niall Murphy, Aidan Devaney and Brian Egan who came on as a sub against Tyrone in 2015 are the only ones to play on the sacred sod.

But team captain Cawley has no such fears.

“I don’t think so and I don’t think the lads have any fear of it.

“I suppose for the lads who have been there, they are used to the surroundings, but for anyone that plays Gaelic games, their main objective is to play in Croke Park, no matter what competition it is in.

“There is a great buzz in the squad at the minute and the lads are just looking forward to getting to play on the pitch.

“I would not have any worries about anyone who has not played there before.

“It is a big field, and it will take the best out of the lads who have not played there, and it could suit a few of our lads.

“I think the lads are just relishing the opportunity of playing in Croke Park”.

Meanwhile, for his veteran fellow forward, Pat Hughes it is an opportunity to be relished.

“There was a lot of speculation earlier in the year and we have been waiting for the Tailteann Cup to come around.

“Now that it has come around it has been well documented in the past few months and Sligo is one of the counties that seems to be benefiting from it.

“We have two wins under our belt and looking forward to giving Cavan a good rattle and a chance to get into a Tailteann Cup final.

“It has been great for us so far and great for the team to be playing games at this time of the year against good opposition in the summer months, so I think it has been a very positive development, both for the two- tier counties in general and for Sligo specifically”.

And even though the games against London and Leitrim were almost like a Connacht championship, Hughes said it did not matter.

“That is the way it worked out and it was a regional draw, and some people were not happy with it initially, but you saw the crowd of supporters in Carrick-on-Shannon for our match against Leitrim.

“There was a massive atmosphere there and they are the kind of crowds that you want to be playing in front of and it was a Tailteann Cup but if felt like it could have been a Connacht semi-final in Carrick last week.

“The way the crowd were there, and you might not get that against a Westmeath or an Offaly as supporters would have to travel that little bit further.

“I have no problem with the local aspect to it.

“I think you spark up those local rivalries”.

Sligo have already played Cavan in the League and ran them close so they will be hoping to improve on that impressive display.

“You go into every game with the mindset that you can win it.

“If you are going out defeated beforehand, there is not much point in showing up.

“We know what Cavan are like.

“They were surprisingly relegated to Division Four two seasons ago and were the best team in Division Four and they have a couple of exceptional footballers and look at how they put it up to Donegal in the Ulster SFC semi-final.

“They have a few big men and are a big strong physical side and they are probably going to use that to their advantage on Sunday.

“But I am relishing the chance to get a crack at them on Sunday”, said Cawley.

Sligo played Clare, who defeated Roscommon, in a recent challenge match and did quite well for long periods, but Hughes does not lay too much weight on that encounter.

“Yeah, Clare had a great win over Roscommon in a mighty match and I watched it.

“Clare deserved it fully and when you see teams like that performing really well it does give you some hope all right.

“We played Clare in a competitive challenge game, and it is hard to read much into it.

“Subs get used in those games and it brought our lads on a bit and was good preparation for the Tailteann Cup rather than seeing how it will be a predictor for bigger games over the summer”.

Sligo have hit a lot of wides in recent weeks despite creating loads of chances, so is this a worry going into battle against Cavan?

“The positive is that we are creating a lot of chances,” said Hughes.

“We have a lot of good forwards and we have used quite a number of players in the forward line throughout the year and have created a lot of chances in the last few games, 48 against Leitrim.

“Obviously we are conscious of those misses in the past few weeks, and it is something that we have been working on, but the most important thing is that we are creating the chances and we have some great shooters”.

But so have Cavan, with the likes of Paddy Lynch, Thomas Galligan, Gerard Smith and the ageless Gearoid McKiernan, so where will the main threat come from the Breffni Blues.

For Cawley the threats will come from all over the field.

“Paddy Lynch has been one of their standout players, and he gave Donegal a fair old time of it.

“Gearoid McKiernan is a big strong man who can kick off both feet which is very rare and has a very good skill set.

“We will have to look at Thomas Galligan who is so strong and hopefully we can nullify him and keep the free count down we will have a chance.

“Raymond Galligan, their keeper is also a big player and a great shooter as well.

“So we will have to be very disciplined”.

But Sligo also have a fair physical presence as well.

“We have a few big lads ourselves and I suppose it depends on team selection as well and the man match ups that we go with at the weekend.

“They are very physical, and we will have to combat that”.

One of Sligo’s top scorers Niall Murphy has been out injured and when asked about his availability, team captain Cawley said:

“I don’t know, and it is a hard one to answer.

“Niall has taken part in rehab sessions over the past few weeks, but he has not been involved in the squad preparations fully.

“I don’t know.

“I would be lying if I told you he was not able to play, and I’d be lying if I said he was fit to play.

“It will be down to our medical staff who have looked after our lads very well over the year and it will be their call and it won’t be up to Niall”.

There have also been concerns about Conor Griffin and David Quinn.

“The two lads trained fully at the weekend, so they are back in contention for selections.

“The management could have a few headaches with the amount of lads that are staking a claim.

“So, there will be fierce competition to get in the final 26 as well as the final 15”.

And support will be vital for Sligo as traditionally, Cavan are one of the best supported teams in the country, but Hughes believes the Yeats County will have that good support.

“Yes of course and if you look back, Sligo have had some great occasions in Croke Park.

“Going back to 2001 and 2002 and Noel McGuire a selector remembers Sligo people travelling in huge numbers.

“The League finals in 2009 and 2010, we got good numbers in Croke Park and again in 2015 so we would be hopeful that will continue after two good wins against London and Leitrim we would be hopeful that Sligo people will travel in big numbers and put their faith in us again and bring a bit of black and white to Croke Park”.

So, what would it mean to get to the Tailteann Cup final? Hughes says it is a great opportunity.

“We have nothing to lose when we started out it was the League and the Connacht championship, but every piece of silverware that you get a chance to play for is massively important and it is a great opportunity for us to get into a Tailteann Cup final.

“Cavan are hot favourites, but we won’t fear them and we gave them a good game in the NFL and we have progressed over the past few weeks.

“The silverware is there before us, and we are highly motivated”.

So, what do Sligo need to improve on from that NFL match?

“We will need bring a level of physicality and we will need to look after their key players.

“We need to be a little more clinical up front and is something we have been working on and we hope to be more accurate at the weekend.

“We are creating loads of chances and we have Alan Reilly getting a lot of scores and then we have go to players like Sean Carrabine and Paddy O’Connor.

‘We have some good shooters, and we are getting more from midfield and the backs which is a good sign as well”.

Sligo will need them all-and maybe more -or maybe we will have more penalties!

Sligo take on Cavan in the semi-final of the Tailteann Cup this Sunday - June 19th - at Croke Park.

Throw in is at 1.45pm. All tickets must be bought in advance, and are available to buy in local outlets, or online via ticketmaster.