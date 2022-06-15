Sligo

Sligo’s young guns unfazed by Croker challenge

Sligo players celebrate as they beat Leitrim on penalties in the Tailteann Cup quarter-final. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Gerry McLaughlin

Only five Sligo players have previous experience of playing in Croke Park as they go in as arch underdogs against Cavan on Sunday.

Team captain Keelan Cawley, Pat Hughes, the injured Niall Murphy, Aidan Devaney and Brian Egan who came on as a sub against Tyrone in 2015 are the only ones to play on the sacred sod.

