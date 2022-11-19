Sligo

Sligo’s Tourlestrane into first Connacht Senior final since 1982

Fergal O’Donnell’s men come from behind in Carrick-on-Shannon to defeat Leitrim’s St Mary’s Kiltoghert 

Tourlestrane's John Francis Carr emerges with the ball after dispossessing St Mary's Jack Barnes in Saturday's AIB Connacht Club SFC Semi-Final in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada Pic: Willie Donnellan.

sligochampion

Tourlestrane 0-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 0-6

SOUTH Sligo’s Tourlestrane are into their first Senior Provincial final in 40 years after digging deep to claw back a four point deficit in Avant Money Páirc Seán MacDiarmada this afternoon to book their spot in the decider on December 4.

The 7-in-a-row Sligo Senior champions were trailing by 0-6 to 0-4 at halftime but impressed in the second period, scoring six unanswered points, showing experience when it counted as they now look forward to the Provincial decider next month. 

