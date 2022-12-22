Sligo’s top footballers and hurlers to come face to face in first round of Sigerson Cup

Nathan Mullen of NUI Galway and Coolaney/Mullinabreena in action against Connell Dempsey of UL during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Final match between NUI Galway and University of Limerick at IT Carlow in Carlow. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Some of Sligo’s top footballers and hurlers will come to face to face playing for their colleges in the first round of the Sigerson Cup – the championship for third level colleges - after the draw which took place on Wednesday last.

25 players from Sligo have been named in the panels named by universities and colleges for Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup (the hurling championship) competitions which throw in on 9th January.

The Sigerson Cup football championship features sixteen teams who play an eight game first round after which winners play winners and losers play losers in the second round to give every team a second chance to progress

One of the top clashes of the opening day of games will see last year’s Sigerson champions University of Galway host this year’s Division One league (Ryan Cup) winners Maynooth University.

That clash will have a special Sligo flavour to it. The home squad includes Sligo’s Tailteann Cup All Star winner Evan Lyons as well as Nathan Mullen who was last year’s Sigerson team.

They will be facing Geevagh’s Donal Conlon who starred at full forward for the Kildare college in its run to that Ryan Cup victory where they defeated UCD.

On the following day, 250 km up the road, there will be another clash of Sligo men as Liam Gaughan’s ATU Donegal play first round hosts to Dublin City University (DCU).

The Tourlestrane man was a major part of the Donegal side’s attack until he picked up an injury in their quarter final loss to the David Clifford led University of Limerick in the quartet final of last year’s competition Sigerson.

In the opening round this year, he will be facing familiar foes with four Sligo players in the DCU panel – Eoghan Smith from Drumcliffe Rosses Point and three Shamrock Gaels players – Sean Carroll and the Deignan brothers Lee and Shane.

Elsewhere ATU Sligo face the long trek south to play MTU with 13 of its squad coming from their home county.

They include Owenmore Gael’s Mark Walsh who made the breakthrough to the Sligo senior squad last year and the Connacht U20 player of the year Joe Keaney (St Molaise Gaels) and his Sligo U20 colleagues Jack Davitt, James Heraghty (both St Molaise Gaels) and Ciaran McKeon (St Michaels).

Calry’s St Joseph’s Brian Cox who has been a regular for UCD this season, but who ended up on the losing side in that Ryan Cup final defeat to Maynooth late last month will be hoping that his side can go one better when they travel to Cork to take on MTU Cork.

The final Sligo name in possible Sigerson action is Easkey’s Eoghan Rua McGowan who is on the ATU Galway panel that will start its championship with a home tie against TU Dublin.

In the Fitzgibbon Cup hurling the championship begins with a round robin phase in groups of three. It will be a busy Spring for Sligo panelist Donáll Hanley.

Hanley who was player of the game in this year’s County hurling championship final and who will next week be lining out for Easkey in their All-Ireland junior club hurling semi-final against London side Kilburn is in the Maynooth University squad that is in a group with UCD and UCC.

On the other side of the country Naomh Eoin’s Niall Feehily will be lining out with ATU Galway in a tough group that includes TUS South West and last year’s champions UL.