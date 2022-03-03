Sligo’s super start to the league is halted by Tipperary in round three

Mikey Gordon of Sligo in action with Tipperary's Shane O'Connell during the Allianz Football League Division 4 match at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.

Sligo’s unbeaten run in the Allianz National Football League Division 4 has come to an end following a four point loss at the hands of Tipperary in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary came out of the blocks flying with scores from talisman Conor Sweeney, and one from the impressive Mikey O’Shea, before Pat Hughes got Sligo’s opener on four minutes.

This was quickly followed up by the game’s first goal – Séan Carrabine linked up well with Luke Towey down the side line, before Towey hit a belter of a shot beyond the reach of Tipperary keeper Michael O’Reilly. After a sluggish start, Sligo now held a two point lead.

However, the next 13 minutes for Sligo would prove difficult as Tipperary hit 1-5 without reply. Midfielders Paudie Feehan and Mark Russell both got on the scoresheet for the home team, either side of Sean O’Connor’s goal on 12 minutes.

O’Connor won possession near the end line and despite the best efforts of the Sligo full back line, managed to find the right corner of the net past a returning Aidan Devaney.

Alan Reilly and Niall Murphy hit two each before the break, with the Tipperary purple patch giving Sligo a well needed shot in the arm.

Tipperary’s wide count in the first half was a disappointment for manager Davey Power, no doubt, which left the door ajar for a Sligo comeback. At half time the premier county lead 1-8 to 1-5.

Tipperary started the second half as they did in the first, as Sweeney and Doyle both forced saves out of Devaney early on. An intriguing battle ensued between Sweeney and Shamrock Gaels’ Evan Lyons, who managed to keep the 2020 All-Star scoreless from play throughout.

Despite their second half effort, Sligo were unable to break the 3 point barrier held by Tipperary, who were of course eager to make amends for their poor start to the league – a draw against Waterford followed by an eight point loss to Leitrim.

With plenty of substitutions made in the second half, Tipperary looked to strengthen their midfield with Conal Kennedy and Stephen Quirke, as kick out retention posed a problem for both sides.

Paddy O’Connor made his return for Sligo alongside Pat Spillane in an attempt to get Sligo back into the game, and the introduction of Barry Gorman to full forward suggested an aerial bombardment for the dying minutes.

Sligo pushed and pushed for a leveller, but couldn’t break down the opposing defence.

On 62 minutes Tipperary broke from the backline at ferocious pace, and the ball ended up with substitute Cathal Deeley, who struck over off his left boot to bring the gap out to four between the teams.

Murphy added a third soon after for Sligo, but a last minute free from Sweeney was enough to see Tipperary over the line. Full time score, Tipperary 1-13 Sligo 1-9.

A disappointing game for Sligo following such impressive performances against Wexford and Carlow.

The two week break could be an easy target for halting their momentum, but this was a game they left behind.

Sunday sees Cavan come to town, the firm favourites for top spot, as the division is wide open again for second place following London’s loss to Wexford, and Leitrim’s victory over Waterford.

Sligo now sit third in the table with a game in hand on second placed London, while Tipperary are two spots behind in fifth.

Sligo scorers: L Towey (1-1), N Murphy (0-3, 0-1 free), A Reilly, P Hughes (0-2 each), S Carrabine (0-1 free);

Sligo: A Devaney; N Mullen, E Lyons, P McNamara; , D Cummins, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley; C Griffin, P Laffey; S Carrabine, L Towey, M Gordon; A Reilly, P Hughes, N Murphy.

Subs: D Phillips for Cummins(h/t), P O’Connor for Griffin(48mins), P Spillane for Gordon(48mins), D Quinn for Towey(58mins), B Gorman for Reilly(65mins);

Tipperary scorers: C Sweeney (0-4, 4fs), S O Connor (1-0), P Feehan, M O Shea (0-2 each), K Fahey, R Kiely, C Deeley, J Kennedy, M Russell (all 0-1).

Tipperary: M O Reilly; S O Connell, W Eviston, J Harney; K Fahey, S O Connell, R Kiely; P Feehan, M Russell; B Maher, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O Shea, C Sweeney, S O Connor.

Subs: J Feehan for Eviston(HT), C Kennedy for P Feehan (48), S Quirke for Russell (51), C Deeley for J Kennedy (55), J Lonergan for Fahey (70).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).