Sligo’s Summerhill College reach All-Ireland Schools A final for first time since 1985

Masita All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Hogan Cup semi-final

With ten minutes to go in this momentous, memorable Hogan Cup semi-final, there was a painfully predictable feel to proceedings. Summerhill College, the battle-hardened, fiercely proud underdog, had burst out of the blocks and produced a scintillating second quarter to take a five-point lead, only to be slowly and inexorably reeled in by one of the blue-blooded schools of the colleges football scene, 24-time Munster champions St. Brendan’s College of Killarney.

It wasn’t the devastating, punish-every-error type of attacking display that one might expect from a county, and a school, famous for producing some of the best inside forwards of all time – Pat Spillane, Colm Cooper and David Clifford being the three most obvious names we could cite to illustrate the ludicrous star quality of their past pupils list.

Instead it was their midfield, led by the majestic John Kelleher, which was gradually squeezing the life out of Summerhill. For 22 scoreless minutes, the Sligo school gasped for air, and were kept in the game by a combination of some incredible one-on-one defending, and a considerable element of profligacy on the part of the Kerry side.

St. Brendan’s shot six wides in the second half and 13 in total, while also dropping several shots short of the posts – but inspirational points from Seán Fitzgerald, Jamie Moynihan (son of former Footballer of the Year Seamus) and Darren Ryan edged them in front for the first time with 50 minutes on the clock, and at that stage, it was easy to predict that this was going to be yet another tale of plucky, wholehearted endeavour not quite getting the job done against a side that came into the game standing on the shoulders of giants from generations before.

Yet transposing that learned reality, which those of us of an older vintage have learned to accept as just as much of a truism as the wetness of the ocean that laps up onto the shores of Strandhill, onto this younger generation of Summerhill and Sligo footballers is plainly incorrect. This group were about to demonstrate exactly why.

No-one typified their spirit more than Ronan Niland. The centre forward had been in imperious form through the Connacht championship, but for long stretches of this game, he was a shadow of himself, not impacting the game nearly as much as he would have wanted.

Yet is response to his personal struggle was utterly exemplary. He kept doing the right things, putting himself in the right place to win turnovers, support the man in possession, and generally affect the game by doing the simple things right. Between the 29th and the 63rd minute, he was the only Summerhill man to raise a flag – one white one to get himself into the game early in the second half, and one green one that will no doubt be celebrated in the annals of the schools proud sporting history for years to come.

When he took his pass from Eli Rooney, he still had a world of work to do to finish off a score. With Summerhill down by a point and craving a score, most would have seen the chink of daylight on the edge of the arc and tapped over the equaliser. Had he done so, not a single supporter would have criticised him.

On this occasion, Niland was like an owl, soaring in the sky but suddenly alert to the flicking of the grass below, and the presence of a juicy rodent meal. He spotted what no-one else could see and dived for the kill, taking on the last defender and picking out the top corner of the net with a precision that would be worthy of the super slow motion treatment in any David Attenborough documentary.

There was still work to be done, and to the immense credit of ‘The Sem’, the Killarney boys went to the well again. Cian Lynch demonstrated exactly why he was charged with the responsibility of carrying the captain’s armband all year when he strode forward and took a pass from James Williams before splitting the uprights just as the clock ticked over into the last minute of the hour.

Again it felt like we were at the point where history and tradition would dictate that a Kerry side would find a way to get their noses in front by the finish line, but Summerhill were determined to throw away the script, while the calorie depletion on the St. Brendan’s side, brought about by the exertion of chasing down the Connacht champions’ lead, would also tell a tale.

As their defence opened up in their drive to chase some scores of salvation, Summerhill midfielder Dillon Walsh drove through to fire over his third point, leaving Eli Rooney to kick the final point from a free and usher in a pitch invasion that was the very expression of joy and delirium.

Yet while we give top billing to the good character stuff that secured this win – the defensive brilliance to stem the St. Brendan’s tide, the mental fortitude to maintain self-belief, and the ruthless ability to pounce for the win at the finish – it would be remiss not to highlight the first half too, where it was all about football that was plucked right out of the top drawer, establishing a 1-8 to 1-3 interval lead.

The potency of the Killarney school’s inside forward line was on full view in the early stages when Alex Hennigan rolled in a goal through heavy traffic, while Luke Crowley kicked an excellent point to make it 1-1 to a single point with five minutes gone. However Summerhill also had plenty of quality in defence, and gradually players like Ronan O’Hehir, Rian O’Callaghan and James Donlon began to exert themselves.

Dillon Walsh kicked two wonderful scores on the run and Shea O’Neill was prominent close to goal, kicking two excellent marks either side of a score from play for Summerhill. Rooney and Niland, the more established “star men” were yet to explode into the game, and O’Neill did a wonderful job of stepping into the breach during this phase of the tie.

A huge block from Cian Lynch prevented the Sem from falling behind to a goal, but Summerhill kept up the pressure to move in front, and then really give themselves a shot in the arm through a Gavin Lynch penalty just before half-time. They had laid the blockwork for the victory, and now their solid construction was about to be tested by a ferocious Kerry storm.

Less than an hour later, the storm had passed, and Summerhill college could start to think about the upcoming sunshine, and hopefully, the brightest day in this famous school’s footballing history.

Summerhill College: Donnchadh O’Brien; Robert O’Kelly-Lynch, Rian O’Callaghan, Ronan O’Hehir; Joe Campbell (0-1), James Donlon, Eamon Keane; Dillon Walsh (0-3), Paul O’Brien; Michael Carroll, Ronan Niland (1-1), Mark McDaniel; Shea O’Neill (0-3, 0-2m), Eli Rooney (0-2, 0-1f), Gavin Lynch (1-1, 1-0 pen).

Subs: Conor Flynn for Lynch (50), Jamie Walsh for Carroll (60), Corey O’Dowd for Walsh (60+4).

St. Brendan’s: Shay O’Meara; James Williams, Cian Lynch (0-1), Maidhcí Lynch; Seán Fitzgerald (0-1), Keelan O’Shea, Jamie Moynihan (0-1); John Kelleher, Darren Ryan (0-1); Charlie Keating, Aodhán O’Neill, Timmy Moynihan (0-1); Callum Cronin (0-2f), Luke Crowley (0-3, 0-1f), Alex Hennigan (1-1).

Subs: Cillian Courtney for O’Neill (56), Pádraic Moynihan for Cronin (60).

Referee: Christopher Ryan (Galway).