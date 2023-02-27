Sligo’s Padraig McKeon is named GAA PRO of the year

PRO of the Year recipient, Sligo PRO Padraig McKeon at the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards, supported by EirGrid, which took place at the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile.

The 2022 Gaelic Writers’ Award winners were revealed on Friday with Sligo GAA PRO Padraig McKeon being named the PRO of the Year at a gala dinner in Dublin’s Iveagh Garden Hotel.

The Shamrock Gaels clubman is a deserved winner of the award, having raised the bar for PROs around the country since taking on the role with Sligo and has left no stone unturned in promoting his county’s affairs. He has issued highly detailed press packs, most notably ahead of Sligo’s Tailteann Cup semi-final last year, while clearing the way for media to access team management and players alike.

The Sligo man was congratulated on social media for his recognition and thanked for all the time and effort he puts into the role. Sligo LGFA posted; “Congratulations to Padraig McKeon named as Gaelic Writers Association PRO of the Year. Well done Padraig, thank you for your generosity of time and energy and for your guidance. Maith thú.”

Derry All Star defender Chrissy McKaigue, Kilkenny marksman TJ Reid, together with All-Ireland winners Emma Duggan (Meath) and Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) were named Football, Hurling, Ladies’ Football and Camogie Personalities of the Year.

The awards, in association with EirGrid, also saw four new inductees into the GWA Hall of Fame: Mary Jo Curran (Kerry), Linda Mellerick (Cork), Willie Bryan (Offaly) and Cyril Farrell (Galway).

RTE’s long-time Gaelic Games correspondent and commentator Brian Carthy was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The full list of winners from the Gaelic Writers’ Association Awards for 2022, this year supported by EirGrid, is as follows:

Football Personality of the Year – Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)

Ladies Football Personality of the Year – Emma Duggan (Meath)

Hurling Personality of the Year – TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Camogie Personality of the Year – Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Football Hall of Fame – Willie Bryan (Offaly)

Ladies Football Hall of Fame – Mary Jo Curran (Kerry)

Hurling Hall of Fame – Cyril Farrell (Galway)

Camogie Hall of Fame – Linda Mellerick (Cork)

PRO of the Year – Padraig McKeon (Sligo)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Brian Carthy (RTE).