Sligo’s new Under 19 Championship off to a flying start

Last week’s first round of the new U19 championship produced a number of high scoring and intense encounters that suggest there will be plenty of exciting and competitive contests ahead in this competition over the next six weeks

The competition has been established to provide competitive football in their own age category for players between the minor and U20 grades on the back of the county’s victories in the Connacht minor championship in 2021 and U20 in 2022.

There was just one game in the A championship with St Marys having a strong victory over Ballymote/Bunninadden in Kent Park to take an early lead in that tier.

The B championship saw two great contests. South Sligo neighbours Tourlestrane and Tubbercurry/Cloonacool fought out an exciting 2-13 to 3-10 draw in Cloonacool while their neighbours Curry travelled to Shamrock Gaels and emerged as two-point victors 2-12 to 3-8 to take the lead position in the B Division where each side will play the other twice.

In the C Division Geevagh St Michaels were the high scorers of the night with 5-10 tally giving then an eight-point win over St. Johns at Stenson Park while Calry St Josephs had a four point victory over Easkey / St Farnan’s at Hazelwood that puts the two north Sligo sides at the top of the table after week 1

The second round of games takes place in all three divisions this (Wednesday) evening with the subsequent rounds being played on a round robin basis over the following five weeks with a play off final on the 17th of August.