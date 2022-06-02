Sligo’s Lavin, Keaney and Mulligan among top 20 players in U20 Championship

Sligo captain Jack Lavin, Joseph Keaney and Canice Mulligan have been named among the top 20 players from the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship. Dessie Sloyan’s men defeated Mayo to win the county’s first ever Connacht title this year at both U20 and U21 level after an unforgettable season.

EirGrid, proud sponsor of the Championship, announced the top 20 players from this year’s sensational U20 Football Championship with the annual 20 U20 awards.

The EirGrid 20 U20 has been running for eight years now with all recipients chosen by the Gaelic Writers Association. The awards recognise the outstanding effort and dedication of these talented young players. EirGrid has been a partner of the GAA since 2015.

Connacht champions Sligo have three representatives on the list; St Pat’s Canice Mulligan, Captain Jack Lavin from Ballymote, and the EirGrid U20 Connacht Player of the Province, St Molaise Gaels’ Joseph Keaney.

All-Ireland winners Tyrone’s incredible performances in the competition have been reflected with five players from the All-Ireland winning panel selected as worthy recipients of the EirGrid 20 U20 awards. These are Niall Devlin, Brian Conway, Eoin Corry, Sean O'Donnell and EirGrid U20 Player of the Year Ruairí Canavan.

All-Ireland finalists Kildare, who defeated Sligo in the All-Ireland semi-final in Cavan, have four players included on this year’s list with Cormac Barker, Harry O'Neill, Tommy Gill and EirGrid Leinster Player of the Province, Adam Fanning, all making the top 20.

Munster champions Kerry have three players included on the year’s list Dylan Geaney, Cillian Burke and EirGrid U20 Munster Player of the Province Evan Looney.

Leinster finalists Dublin have two players featured on the list, Adam Waddick and Luke Breathnach, while Ulster finalists Cavan have two players on the list, Cian Reilly and Darragh Lovett, with the remaining slot going to Mayo’s Sam Callinan.

Commenting on the awards, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy said; “Firstly, my congratulations to all of those who have been named on this prestigious list and to the families and clubs who they proudly represent. I also congratulate all the players and management who took part in this year’s EirGrid GAA U20 Football Championship.

"You made it one that will be remembered . Finally, I would like to thank EirGrid for their ongoing support of the GAA. Their creative campaigns have added to the promotion and excitement around the U20 Championship and we look forward to working with them in the years to come.”

Michael Mahon, Chief Infrastructure Officer at EirGrid, commented: “On behalf of all at EirGrid, I would like to extend our congratulations to the 20 players honoured through inclusion in today’s prestigious list. The talent we witnessed in the 2022 championship was incredible and each of these young players did their counties proud. It is great to be able to recognise and award the talent and character displayed by these young men in a competition that nurtures and develops the stars of tomorrow. Well done to all our winners and thank you for making the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship such an outstanding competition. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for these exceptional footballers.”

EirGrid 20 U20

Cormac Barker (Kildare)

Harry O'Neill (Kildare)

Tommy Gill (Kildare)

Niall Devlin (Tyrone)

Brian Conway (Tyrone)

Eoin Corry (Tyrone)

Jack Lavin (Sligo)

Sam Callinan (Mayo)

Cian Reilly (Cavan)

Adam Waddick (Dublin)

Joseph Keaney (Sligo)

Canice Mulligan (Sligo)

Sean O'Donnell (Tyrone)

Ruairi Canavan (Tyrone)

Adam Fanning (Kildare)

Darragh Lovett (Cavan)

Dylan Geaney (Kerry)

Evan Looney (Kerry)

Cillian Burke (Kerry)

Luke Breathnach (Dublin)

County Breakdown:

Tyrone 5

Kildare 4

Kerry 3

Sligo 3

Dublin 2

Cavan 2

Mayo 1