Sligo’s Keaney named U20 Connacht player of the championship

Sligo U20 player Joseph Keaney has been named the EirGrid U20 Player of the Province. The St Molaise Gaels player was among four who were selected from their provinces after the championship, which saw Tyrone being crowned All-Ireland champions.

Dessie Sloyan’s Sligo made history by winning the first ever Connacht championship at this grade in the county’s history when they defeated Mayo in Markievicz Park following victory over Roscommon.

Midfielder Keaney was honoured for his performances, which included an outstanding semi-final display against Kildare in Cavan. EirGrid has announced the EirGrid U20 Players of the Provinces following the conclusion of the championship. Along with Sligo’s Keaney, Ruairí Canavan of Tyrone, Adam Fanning of Kildare and Evan Looney of Kerry have been rewarded for their standout performances in their respective championships.

In Ulster, scoring machine Ruairí Canavan was named the after he propelled Tyrone to Ulster glory with a series of superb performances. Canavan’s balance, vision and poise are similar to his famous father, Peter.

In Leinster, attacker Adam Fanning has been selected as the EirGrid U20 Player of the Province. Fanning has been a model of consistency for Kildare under-20s this year, delivering in every game he’s played in. His four points from play were key in the Leinster final victory over Dublin, and he was unlucky not to grab a couple of goals. Fanning also shot two crucial points in a narrow win over last year’s All-Ireland champions, Offaly in the Leinster Semi-Final.

Joseph Keaney was named EirGrid U20 Player of the Connacht Championship. Keaney was an inspirational figure at midfield as Sligo landed their first ever Connacht title at the under-20 grade or the old under-21 level, with a dramatic last-gasp final victory over Mayo. Keaney’s high fielding, all action style and ability to take scores saw him stand out throughout the campaign.

Evan Looney has been awarded the Munster EirGrid U20 Player of the Province title. Forward Evan Looney set the tempo and tone as he helped drive Kerry to this year’s Munster title with a convincing decider victory over Cork. Looney also had a hand in the game winning goal.

2022 marks the eighth year that EirGrid, the state-owned company charged with delivering a cleaner energy future through management of Ireland’s electricity grid, has sponsored the EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship.

Chief Infrastructure Officer at EirGrid, Michael Mahon, commented; “Congratulations to Ruairi, Adam, Joseph, and Evan who were honoured today with an U20 Player of the Province award and for their successful provincial achievements. The time, energy, focus and dedication that these players have put in over the last few months to represent their county is incredible. The EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship is often used as a platform for young players to develop and I have no doubt that these players will go on to have very bright futures at senior level.”