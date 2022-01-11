Sligo’s focus now on league after defeat to the Rossies

08.01.2022 Connacht GAA FBD Cup Semi-Final. Roscommon v Sligo Venue: NUIG Connacht Air Dome End Score: 3-23 to 0-21 Conor Cox (Éire Óg) puts one of his 11 points over the bar, Eddie McGuinness is powerless against him.

SLIGO’S run in the Connacht FBD campaign came to end at the hands of a well-drilled Roscommon outfit on Saturday night as Tony McEntee’s side now look ahead to beginning their Allianz League on January 30th away to Wexford.

Adrift by 7 points at the break, the final score somewhat flattered the Rossies who were lethal on the attack, Anthony Cunningham’s side boosted by a number of last year’s U20 All-Ireland runners up.

Once again the Connacht GAA NUIG Air Dome played host to this FBD semi-final, the winners meeting Galway on Friday, after the Tribesmen defeated Mayo in the previous day’s fixture. Division 4’s Sligo knew it was always going to be a tough task against their neighbours, but for parts of the game there were positives to be taken despite the final scoreline.

Niall Murphy, who hit 1-10 the previous outing in their victory over Leitrim, was again in superb form, finishing with thirteen points ably assisted by Pat Hughes and Brian Egan in the full-forward line. Curry’s Alan Reilly was also impressive again, adding 4 points for the Yeats’ men.

A missed Murphy penalty right before half-time would have left only four between them but Roscommon keeper Conor Carroll pulled off a fine save to deny the Coolera/Strandhill man in front of the crowd of 300.

Roscommon had leapt into an early four point advantage, Cox who finished with an 11 point tally, getting them on the scoreboard first with a free, with Cathal Heneghan, Cox from play and midfielder Shane Cunnane then all finding the target. Sligo battled back, Reilly with two on the bounce and an Egan free seeing it back to a one point game, Donie Smith and Murphy then trading frees.

Two more placed balls from full-forward Smith and a Cox point from play were responded to by a brilliant ‘45 from Egan which split the posts, Roscommon ahead by 0-8 to 0-5 at the first water break. Reilly overturned possession and pointed before Smith saw his goal chance come off the line on 27 minutes. Quick scores from Cunnane and Ciaran Sugrue saw the Rossies ahead by five but Sligo responded, Hughes setting up Murphy for his third.

Roscommon then hit the net, Ultan Harney finding Diarmuid McGann who pounced, mere seconds later Sligo were awarded a penalty, a superb ball in from captain Keelan Cawley brilliantly caught by Hughes as the referee awarding a penalty, Carroll reaching to save Murphy’s shot as Roscommon led by 1-13 to 0-9 at the interval. Both sides introduced their bench in the second period, which got underway with a flourish from Sligo, who scored four points on the trot, Hughes, Murphy (free), Reilly and Murphy from play bringing it back to a three point game.

Down the other end, Cox added three more, Murphy with a brilliant point from play just before the second water break as Roscommon were ahead by 1-18 to 0-16.

Another Murphy free and a Hughes mark saw five between them as Sligo were in need of a goal. However it was their opponents who found the net, a superb run from substitute Enda Smith smashing home, moments later Donie Smith with another chance stopped on the line. Fellow substitute Ben O’Carroll also netted late on as Roscommon look to the final, Sligo with a 0-21 tally can take positives before the Allianz League begins later this month.

SLIGO: E Kilgannon, E McGuinness, E Lyons, M Walsh, K Cawley, P Kilcoyne, N Mullen, P Laffey, C Marren, K McKenna, A Reilly (0-4), M Gordon, B Egan (0-2 1f ‘45), P Hughes (0-2, 1m), N Murphy (0-13, 5f 1m ‘45).

Substitutes used; K Gavigan for K McKenna (h/t), D Phillips for M Walsh (h/t), P McNamara for M Gordon (h/t), N Rooney for B Egan (48), O Kennedy for C Marren (55), S Taylor for E Kilgannon (56), R Connolly for A Reilly (69).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll, F Lennon, C Walsh, N Higgins, R Hughes, E McCormack, D Ruane, E Nolan, S Cunnane (0-2), C Heneghan (0-2), U Harney, D McGann (1-0), C Sugrue (0-1), D Smith (0-4, 4f), C Cox (0-11 3f).

Substitutes used; E Smith (1-0) for E Nolan (h/t), C McKeon (0-1) for U Harney (h/t), C Lawless for N Higgins (39 inj), B O’Carroll (1-0) for C Sugrue (40), A Lyons for F Lennon (40), B Derwin (0-1) for C Heneghan (48), K Doyle (0-1) for S Cunnane (51), T O’Rourke for D McGann (67), A McDermott for D Smith (68), A Glennon for D Ruane (68),

REFEREE; L Devenney (Mayo).