Sligo U20s through to Connacht final after epic display

SLIGO have knocked holders Roscommon out of the Eirgrid Connacht U20 Football championship in an enthralling semi final encounter this evening in Markievicz Park.

Dessie Sloyan's men showed great heart to earn a one point victory in this semi-final to set up the decider where they face Mayo this day week. Mayo overcame Leitrim by a point also this evening in Carrick-on-Shannon.

In perfect conditions in Markievicz Park Sligo and Rosommon put on a highly entertaining display in this Connacht semi-final encounter.

Roscommon, who were runners-up in the All-Ireland final last year had 7 players starting from that side. It was end to end action and Eoghan Smith, who hit 7 of Sligo's scores got his side up and running with a free after Eoin Colleran opened the scoring for Roscommon.

Jack Tumulty and Adam McDermott stretched Liam Tully's visitors further in front ten minutes in, Sligo responding with excellent scores from Dylan Walsh and two from Smith the latter a mark after a brilliant pass from James Donlon saw Sligo take the lead on 14 minutes.

Tumulty added his second as the game's opening goal arrived on 18 minutes. Cathal Feely and Daire Cregg passed to his brother Oisín whose shot was excellently saved by Cian Kilcoyne in the Sligo goal but McDermott was lurking to mop up the rebound and hit the net.

The excellent McDermott added another point from play as they went 5 up.

Lee Duignan sent over an impressive free for the hosts, with Ben O'Carroll and Oisín Cregg adding 2 more for Roscommon on 24 minutes as they led by 1-7 to 0-5.

Then, Sligo were awarded a penalty, a fantastic move involving Canice Mulligan, Joseph Keaney and Duignan finding Jack Davitt who was brought down. Duignan stepped up and sent a fabulous ball into the top corner, back to a two point game.

A fine score from Luke Marren saw a point separate them before the score of the half arrived, captain Jack Lavin and Marren finding Smith free who sent over a wonder score as the sides were level at 1-7 at the interval.

The second half was just as end to end as the first, Colleran getting his side's first two minutes in, the brilliant Joseph Keaney cancelling it out down the other end.

The hardworking Daire Cregg got his first from a placed ball, Duignan then finding Smith who brought it level again on 40 minutes. Another from Cregg was added to by Tumulty with his third on 49 minutes.

Duignan didn't hesitate in sending over a brilliant '45 as a point was between them in the final ten minutes. Sligo had a goal chance with substitute Gavin Duffy seeing his shot just swing narrowly to the left on 52 minutes.

It was nail biting stuff and Sligo pounced again, the excellent Mulligan finding Smith who won a mark and brought it level once more in superb fashion.

A dangerous ball from Daire Cregg was quickly dispatched by Mark McGowan as Sligo rallied again, Dylan Walsh winning the Roscommon kick-out and finding the sensational Smith who scored his 7th point and sent Sligo into the Connacht final.

SLIGO:

Cian Kilcoyne, Shane Molloy, Conor Johnston, Luke Casserly, Ciaran O'Reilly, Jack Lavin (C), Canice Mulligan, James Donlon, Joseph Keaney (0-1), Matt Henry, Eoghan Smith (0-7 1f 2m), Dylan Walsh (0-1), Luke Marren (0-1), Lee Duignan (1-2 pen f, '45) Jack Davitt

Substitutes used: Oisín Flynn for M Henry (30), Mark McGowan for C O'Reilly (38), Dylan McLoughlin for L Casserly (44), Gavin Duffy for J Donlon (46),

ROSCOMMON:

Darren Quinn, Conor Lohan, Sean Trundle, Tomas Crean, Patrick Gavin, Caelim Keogh, Brian O'Hara Duggan, Oisín Cregg (0-1), Daire Cregg (C) (0-2 1f), Jack Tumulty (0-3), Cathal Feely, Conor Hand, Ben O'Carroll (0-1), Adam McDermott (C) (1-2), Eoin Colleran (0-2 1m)

Substitutes used: Eoin Ward for S Trundle (inj 7), Darragh Heneghan for C Feely (38), Cormac Regan for T Crean (53), Cian Kelly for B O'Hara Duggan (58),

REFEREE:

Thomas Murphy (Galway).